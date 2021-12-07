 Skip to main content
Woman rescued from balcony during Amherst Street fire
Woman rescued from balcony during Amherst Street fire

Buffalo firefighters on Tuesday rescued one woman from a second floor balcony, and another woman was transported by ambulance to Kenmore Mercy Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation as a result of a two-alarm fire at 293 Amherst St., according to a spokesman for the Buffalo mayor's office.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the fire started on the first floor of the mixed-use structure, and firefighters responded at 10:45 a.m.

A firefighter on the scene was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, DeGeorge said.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine people who were displaced by the fire. 

Buffalo Fire Department investigators estimated the damage from the fire at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

