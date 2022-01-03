Woman in vehicle stuck at brink of falls died by drowning

In addition to the fact that cars are not watertight, Rola noted, two windows on the vehicle were partially or completely open, allowing more river water to enter.

Authorities had said they believed the victim was alive as she entered the water but was dead prior to a daring rescue attempt conducted by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer.

Park Police previously had said they believed the woman, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, intentionally drove into the river.

Rola said investigators did not recover a suicide note but they did talk to family members of the victim who said she had made comments prior to the incident that revealed her state of mind. He declined to go into detail.

Police still are awaiting the results of toxicology screening that would indicate whether the victim had traces of alcohol, drugs or medication in her blood.

One day after the incident, the vehicle had drifted even closer to the edge of the falls, coming to a stop upside down about 40 feet from the brink. By the weekend, it had gone over the falls.