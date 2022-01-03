Woman in vehicle stuck at brink of falls died by drowning

The woman who intentionally drove her car into the Niagara River above the American Falls last month died by drowning, state Park Police told The Buffalo News.
The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office has completed its autopsy on the 69-year-old victim, a Williamsville resident, determining her death was a suicide caused by drowning, Park Police Capt. Christopher Rola said Monday.
It's not clear precisely when the woman, who was not named, died during the Dec. 9 incident that drew international attention.
Rola said witnesses reported seeing someone drive a black Toyota sedan into the river, between the vehicle and pedestrian bridges that lead from mainland Niagara Falls on the American side to Goat Island, about 11:45 a.m.
The vehicle drifted some distance downriver before it became stuck, pointed upriver, about 50 yards from the brink of the falls.
The churning river waters initially were at, or over, the roofline of the vehicle, Rola said. Police quickly reached out to the New York Power Authority to divert water from the river but it took about 15 or 20 minutes to see the level fall a couple of feet.
Support Local Journalism
The photos and videos that traveled the globe during and after the incident showed the vehicle sitting in the swift-moving river after water levels had declined.
In addition to the fact that cars are not watertight, Rola noted, two windows on the vehicle were partially or completely open, allowing more river water to enter.
Authorities had said they believed the victim was alive as she entered the water but was dead prior to a daring rescue attempt conducted by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer.
Park Police previously had said they believed the woman, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, intentionally drove into the river.
Rola said investigators did not recover a suicide note but they did talk to family members of the victim who said she had made comments prior to the incident that revealed her state of mind. He declined to go into detail.
Police still are awaiting the results of toxicology screening that would indicate whether the victim had traces of alcohol, drugs or medication in her blood.
One day after the incident, the vehicle had drifted even closer to the edge of the falls, coming to a stop upside down about 40 feet from the brink. By the weekend, it had gone over the falls.
Given how frequently people travel to Niagara Falls, on both sides of the border, to attempt to take their own lives, state parks crews have installed emergency crisis hotline phones in and around Goat Island.