Woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Silver Creek

A Silver Creek woman is being treated in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo after a two-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Routes 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover just east of Silver Creek, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Francine Torres, 55, who was one of the drivers, was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight. The extent of her injuries was not immediately reported.
Treated in Brooks Memorial Hospital, Dunkirk, for minor injuries was the other driver, Katrina Haskins, 17, of Silver Creek.
The sheriff’s office said charges will be filed at a later date. An investigation is continuing. Further details about the crash were unavailable.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
