 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged with endangering welfare of child after Goodyear Avenue fire
0 comments

Woman charged with endangering welfare of child after Goodyear Avenue fire

Support this work for $1 a month

A 25-year-old Buffalo woman was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with a fire that occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge identified the woman as Chelsea Patton.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ready, steady, mow! Petrolheads enjoy lawnmower racing once again in the U.K.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News