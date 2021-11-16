Woman charged after child brings her gun to Frontier Middle School

The Erie County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced that a Hamburg woman was arraigned last week on a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident in September when a child brought her loaded handgun to school.

Prosecutors said a Frontier Middle School student was found with a loaded handgun, a second loaded clip and loose ammunition. The Sept. 28 incident was reported to school officials by another student. Prosecutors did not say why the child brought the gun to school.

The weapon was recovered without incident and the case against the child was forwarded to Erie County Family Court.

Police later charged Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa, 58, after the weapon was traced to her. Zylinski-Sowa lives with the child and is the gun's legal, registered owner.

Zylinski-Sowa was charged with first-degree failure to safely store a firearm, a misdemeanor, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arraigned Nov. 9 in Hamburg Town Court.

She was released on her own recognizance. If convicted, she faces up to a year in jail.

She is due to return for a court hearing on Dec. 21.

