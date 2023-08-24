Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz is accused of grabbing and restraining a 53-year-old woman Saturday in a Buffalo police domestic incident report.

No charges were filed in the incident, which involved Poloncarz and a woman who told police that the county executive allowed her to look at his cellphone and then became “irate” when he noticed her looking at his text messages.

Poloncarz denied grabbing or restraining the woman in any way, and he said he did nothing to merit a police report being filed.

“This past Saturday I got into a disagreement with a woman I was seeing over some text messages she found on my phone. It led to a long, emotional discussion that resulted in a tough breakup,” Poloncarz said in an interview with The News.

Per the police report, Poloncarz, 55, allegedly grabbed the woman and restrained her against a window until she was able to escape outside. The report goes on to say that Poloncarz followed the woman outside and grabbed her again. She then screamed for help and Poloncarz left the residence, according to the report.

“I did not, as the report alleges, pin her up against the window. I did not restrain her,” he said. “And I’m just disappointed that a really private moment, an emotional moment in regards to the breakup is now public. But I understand I’m a public official and that happens.”

The incident was around 8:30 p.m., according to the police report.

Poloncarz said he and the woman spent at least an hour and a half that evening in discussions inside her residence, on her front porch, in the backyard and walking on the street.

“I saw the report and it makes it indicate that she screamed and I left, and that’s not what happened,” he added.

Poloncarz said he was not contacted by any law enforcement and first learned of the incident report through media.

A spokeswoman for Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released a statement late Thursday saying that the office was aware of the incident report.

“According to the report, the complainant declined to pursue charges at the time of the alleged incident. Therefore, no charges have been filed at this time. Our office’s Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau will proceed with an investigation should a complainant decide to file a criminal complaint in the future,” the statement said.

Poloncarz’s political opponents quickly seized on the incident.

Lawsuit that led to Poloncarz run-in with process server at his house results in court dismissal In a statement posted on social media, the Erie County executive reiterated as he did when it was filed that the suit was a "publicity stunt" and applauded the judge's decision.

Chrissy Casilio, the Republican nominee running for County Executive in the November election, issued a statement calling the allegation in the report “very troubling” and calling for an immediate investigation by Flynn or an independent prosecutor from outside the county.

“The people of Erie County have had enough of career politicians who think the law does not apply to them. There is a pattern of unhinged and unacceptable behavior by Mark Poloncarz, including threats made to a female process server, and as a woman, I find it repulsive,” Casilio’s statement said.

A woman accused the county executive in an affidavit in February 2022 of threatening to shoot her when she tried to serve him with a summons at his home – an allegation that Poloncarz denied.

A Poloncarz spokesman also accused the lawyer who served the papers of engaging in a “publicity stunt” by sending a process server to his home instead of the county office building.

Erie County GOP Chairman Michael Kracker called Poloncarz' alleged behavior unacceptable and said the county executive "needs to step down immediately and allow someone with the right temperament, leadership qualities, and respect for others to step in and move Erie County forward."

Poloncarz said he's not going anywhere.

"I will not be resigning. I did nothing that would merit resigning," he said. "There is a campaign we're running. I understand people are going to question my actions, but I didn't do anything that would merit any police report being filed, nevertheless charges being filed."