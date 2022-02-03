Woman accused of stealing from Kenmore West athletic fundraisers

A Kenmore woman has been charged with grand larceny after prosecutors said she routinely stole money that had been raised to support a high school volleyball team.

Kerri Brown, 42, was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny. From July of 2018 to June of 2020, Brown was the treasurer for the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club. During that time, investigators said she pocketed the proceeds from various fundraisers held to support the athletes.

In all, Brown is charged with stealing $12,129. She was caught after the organization's bank card was declined for insufficient funds to cover a pizza order, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

