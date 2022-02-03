 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of stealing from Kenmore West athletic fundraisers
0 comments

Woman accused of stealing from Kenmore West athletic fundraisers

Support this work for $1 a month

A Kenmore woman has been charged with grand larceny after prosecutors said she routinely stole money that had been raised to support a high school volleyball team.

Kerri Brown, 42, was arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on one count of third-degree grand larceny. From July of 2018 to June of 2020, Brown was the treasurer for the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club. During that time, investigators said she pocketed the proceeds from various fundraisers held to support the athletes. 

In all, Brown is charged with stealing $12,129. She was caught after the organization's bank card was declined for insufficient funds to cover a pizza order, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. 

If convicted, Brown faces a maximum of seven years in prison.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

26 killed in DR Congo market by fall of high-voltage cable

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News