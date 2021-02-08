 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman, 63, badly hurt when struck while crossing Snyder street
0 comments
top story

Woman, 63, badly hurt when struck while crossing Snyder street

Support this work for $1 a month
Amherst police car lights accident
News file photo

A woman was hit by a vehicle and badly injured Sunday afternoon as she walked across Main Street in Snyder, Amherst police reported.

The accident happened about 3:45 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street struck a 63-year-old woman who was crossing Main at Burroughs Drive, several blocks east of Harlem Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The victim was taken by Twin City Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious head and leg injuries, police said.

The driver, a 60-year-old Amherst man, was not treated for an injury and has not yet been charged as police continue their investigation into the accident.

Names of the parties involved have not yet been released.

Amherst police say they are canvassing for video and witnesses and are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the incident to call them at 689-1311.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tampa mayor: Maskless fans will be 'identified'

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S.-Canadian border shutdown is keeping couples apart – and breaking hearts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News