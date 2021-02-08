Woman, 63, badly hurt when struck while crossing Snyder street

A woman was hit by a vehicle and badly injured Sunday afternoon as she walked across Main Street in Snyder, Amherst police reported.

The accident happened about 3:45 p.m. when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street struck a 63-year-old woman who was crossing Main at Burroughs Drive, several blocks east of Harlem Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The victim was taken by Twin City Ambulance to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of serious head and leg injuries, police said.

The driver, a 60-year-old Amherst man, was not treated for an injury and has not yet been charged as police continue their investigation into the accident.

Names of the parties involved have not yet been released.

Amherst police say they are canvassing for video and witnesses and are asking anyone who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or the incident to call them at 689-1311.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.