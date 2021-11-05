Woman, 61, dies after crash into Amherst barn

A 61-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a barn on Campbell Boulevard in Amherst, town police said.
The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m.
The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, was northbound on Campbell when it left the roadway between Schoelles Road and Tonawanda Creek Road and struck a barn.
Police said the driver suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not released the victim's name.
The crash remains under investigation.
Investigators are canvassing for video and witnesses and asked anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
