 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman, 61, dies after crash into Amherst barn
0 comments

Woman, 61, dies after crash into Amherst barn

Support this work for $1 a month
Amherst Police Patrol Vehicle (copy)
Derek Gee

A 61-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle crashed into a barn on Campbell Boulevard in Amherst, town police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 a.m.

The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai, was northbound on Campbell when it left the roadway between Schoelles Road and Tonawanda Creek Road and struck a barn.

Police said the driver suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name.

The crash remains under investigation.

Investigators are canvassing for video and witnesses and asked anyone who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Curiosity Rover has found previously undiscovered organic molecules on Mars

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News