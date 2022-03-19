Woman, 48, dies in Amherst rollover accident

A woman was killed when her vehicle veered off Hopkins Road in Amherst Friday evening.

Amherst police said the accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. The vehicle left the road and went into a wooded area near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management area.

The sole occupant, a 48-year-old woman, died. Police have not released her name.

The accident is under investigation and anyone with video of the area or information about the single-car rollover is asked to contact Amherst police at 689-1311.

Getzville Fire Company, East Amherst Fire Company, Mercy Flight and Twin City Ambulance responded to assist at the scene.

