Woman, 33, admits $177,000 theft in medical bill scam

A Cattaraugus County woman has admitted bilking an acquaintance out of $177,000 by claiming she needed money to pay for out-of-state medical care, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported Tuesday.

Ashley Knopf, 33, of Leon pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny, a felony, in State Supreme Court.

She acknowledged befriending the 62-year-old victim and convincing him she needed the cash to cover treatments at out-of-town health-care facilities when, evidence showed, she was in Western New York the entire time, prosecutors said.

Knopf stole $177,488 between December 2018 and February 2020. The District Attorney's Office declined to say how Knopf met the victim, whether the two had a romantic relationship or what medical treatment she claimed she was seeking.

The case was prosecuted in Erie County because that's where the victim resides, DA spokesman Joseph Spino said.

Knopf pleaded guilty to the most serious charge she would have faced at trial, prosecutors said.

She faces between five and 15 years in prison when she is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski on March 15. She remains released on her own recognizance.

