To understand the forces shaping Western New York’s recent growth, drive 12 miles along Walden Avenue from Buffalo to Lancaster.

An older generation of urban residents followed this route as they moved to the first-ring suburbs 60 years ago. Now, experts say, the 2020 census results suggest a smaller, similar migration taking place across the region.

Since 2010, Buffalo’s first-ring suburbs gained 9,500 people, a Buffalo News analysis of census data shows. Its second-ring suburbs, led by Lancaster, added 12,300 residents.

The suburban dream does not look quite the same for everyone, however. Suburbanites of color – particularly Black, Asian and Hispanic/Latino households – overwhelmingly flocked to the first-ring suburbs, where their population grew by 33,600 people. By comparison, the second-ring suburbs added 10,100 residents of color, fewer than 800 of them African American.

Meanwhile, the white population in the first-ring suburbs dropped by more than 24,000 people since 2010 – some of whom, local researchers believe, relocated to outer-ring suburbs, such as Lancaster and Clarence. The white population in the outer suburbs grew by 2,100 people in the past decade, a marked departure from demographic trends in both the region and country.

To be clear, suburbia is more diverse today than 10 years ago, due in part to the decrease in Western New York’s white population. On most measures of segregation, in fact, the suburbs are more integrated today than at any point in the past. But the gap still widened between the region’s whitest and least-white places.

“A community is a stronger community – it has a higher, better quality of life – if it does have a diverse population,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, who called the economic and racial differences between the suburbs a “concern.” “It's something that this community has dealt with for a long time, since white flight from the City of Buffalo.”

Researchers caution that these figures are small, in absolute terms, and that interpreting them requires some speculation. This particular Census Bureau survey, conducted once every 10 years, does not break down the factors behind population change – which, in addition to regional migration, could include aging, shrinking household sizes, differential birth rates and moves to or from other places.

Racial and ethnic data can also prove slippery: Many people do not identify with the boxes the Census Bureau asks them to fit into, or may change their identification based on the form of the question. Data for smaller communities, such as Native American and Indigenous people, can also become less reliable at smaller geographic levels.

Already, however, experts and public officials say the data raise questions about housing, sprawl and the stark racial and economic inequities that have long plagued Buffalo and its suburbs.

“People like living in suburban communities, but access is restricted to higher-income households – and the problem we have in this region is that white households are more well-to-do,” said Jason Knight, a geographer at SUNY Buffalo State. “What you have is an exclusion problem. ... It’s economic segregation that exacerbates racial segregation.”

The suburban divide

Two neighborhoods, both near Walden Avenue, help illustrate the divide between Western New York’s first- and second-ring suburbs. The first, Pine Hill – a dense knot of sided doubles and Cape Cods on the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border – added 233 residents since 2010. The second, an 800-person Lancaster subdivision called Cross Creek Estates, had only a couple streets at the time of the last census.

Besides their growth and their proximity to Walden, the two neighborhoods share little in common. Like much of Cheektowaga, Pine Hill grew more diverse in the past decade: The town gained more than 9,700 residents of color since 2010. Neighborhoods near the Buffalo border have attracted low- and middle-income Black families from Buffalo's East Side neighborhoods, who hoped to flee rising rents in the city or relocate into a better-performing school district or safer neighborhood, said Kelly Patterson, an associate professor of social work at the University at Buffalo.

Since 2018, the number of “zombie homes” in Cheektowaga dropped from 528 to 210 – an improvement that Supervisor Diane Benczkowski attributes to new people moving in. On his street, said Deputy Supervisor Elias Farah, a number of young families spruced up houses occupied for decades by elderly residents.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Cheektowaga is the move for lower- and middle-class families that have kids and want to improve their school,” Patterson said. “Immediately, when you move across the line to Cheektowaga, you have improved the school district for your children.”

Drive further along Walden, however – where the five-lane artery dwindles toward a two-lane country road – and the options for lower-class families become more limited. New streets coil into old farm fields, their culs-de-sac ringed with $400,000 houses.

Since 2010, the Town of Lancaster added almost 2,500 housing units: mostly single-family, detached homes. Wealthy, high-scoring public school districts also appear to have driven much of the growth in the second-ring suburbs, said Russell Weaver, the director of research at Cornell University’s ILR Buffalo Co-Lab.

In the Starpoint Central School District, which serves much of the Town of Pendleton, the growth of the student body correlated so tightly with Starpoint’s placement in Business First’s annual rankings that Superintendent Sean Croft prepared a PowerPoint on the subject. Pendleton grew by 10% since 2010. In all of Erie and Niagara counties, only Pendleton, Lancaster, Clarence, Hamburg and Lackawanna grew their white populations.

“We know people are moving here primarily because of the schools,” said Croft, who has seen his district diversify by a “trickle” since he started in 2000. “Whenever I talk to new parents, they tell me, ‘We moved here because of the school district.’ ”

The problem, experts say, is that race and income are so closely linked in Western New York that relatively few residents of color – Black and Hispanic/Latino residents, in particular – can access the public schools and other amenities available in the outer suburbs. (Average income varies more among other racial groups, Patterson said, which limits the conclusions researchers can draw about their suburban migrations. Different factors also influence the housing decisions of the 3,300 Western New Yorkers living on reservations.)

Just a handful of new housing in Depew and the Village of Lancaster sits within a quarter-mile of a bus route, according to recent research by Buffalo State’s Knight and Cornell’s Russell Weaver. And even if Lancaster, Clarence, Elma, Alden, Newstead and Marilla pooled all their subsidized housing, they’d still have only 533 units among them.

“In Western New York, we have a mismatch between where new housing is located, and what kinds of housing are being built, versus where most people actually are in terms of their income and affordability,” said Julie Barrett O’Neill, the executive director of LISC Western New York, a branch of the national nonprofit organization focused on equitable community development.

Hurdles remain

The suburbs are more diverse – and on some measures, more integrated – than they were a decade ago. According to an analysis of 2020 census data by researchers at Brown University, people of different racial and ethnic groups are more evenly spread across different Western New York neighborhoods, for instance.

But Buffalo’s second-ring suburbs are still 91% white, down from 95% a decade ago, and diversifying more slowly than the rest of the region. As a group, the first-ring suburbs are 80% white, down from 88% in 2010, and people of color make up a solid majority of the City of Buffalo’s residents.

For every 100 people in the neighborhood, the average white, suburban resident in Western New York has 13 neighbors of color. Meanwhile, the statistical probability of a white person interacting with a Black person in the suburbs has not changed since 1980, according to Brown University’s analysis.

“Since the 1970s, when sociologists started for the first time saying that – ‘look, you know, the suburbs aren’t all white anymore’ – we hoped we’d achieve some type of integration,” said Randolph Hohle, an associate professor of sociology at SUNY Fredonia who studies urban policy and racism. “But Black folks basically got re-segregated in the suburbs. It didn’t happen.”

Though these challenges aren’t insurmountable, experts fear policymakers don’t have the tools or political will to address them. Extending bus routes east past Depew, or north past Amherst, could make the outer suburbs more accessible to those who can’t afford to move there, for instance. Exclusionary zoning rules that set large minimum lot sizes or prohibit multifamily homes also make it difficult for developers to build housing for a wider range of homeowners and tenants.

New subdivisions have trended toward larger lots, not smaller ones, in recent years – and in a difficult Catch-22, transportation planners have questioned the logic of investing in remote suburban bus routes, given the current lack of demand there for public transportation.

Racism and classism also play a role, said Hohle, even if it doesn’t consciously inform a zoning board’s ordinances or an individual’s choice of where to live. After all, white flight during the 1950s and ‘60s – the migration of white Buffalonians out of the city as it grew more diverse – supercharged the growth of many of the region’s first suburbs. Racial and class biases also inform how many people understand subjective concepts like “good” schools and “safe” neighborhoods, Hohle said.

Progress on those sorts of systemic social issues will likely take generations. Still, Hohle points out, “It wasn't that long ago that homophobia was the norm” – and now, a number of prominent gay enclaves have spilled out into integrated, diverse neighborhoods.

“When we think of race and ethnicity,” Hohle said, “I always have some optimism that same thing could happen.”

