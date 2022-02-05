WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates

Western New York's death rates due to Covid-19 are much worse than most other counties in the state.
Erie and Niagara county death rates are much worse than most other comparable New York counties with urban centers.
Why is that?
Vaccination is an important factor – but not the only factor – when it comes to who lives and who dies from Covid-19.
Even before the Covid-19 health crisis, many Western New York counties have long ranked near the bottom of the list when it comes to good community health. Those with chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity are at greater risk for Covid-19-related hospitalization and death.
"All the things that put Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier-Western New York region on the poor health lists are the exact things that led to our increased mortality from Covid here," said Dr. Sam Cloud, associate medical director and attending emergency physician at Erie County Medical Center.
The Buffalo News compared county Covid-19 death rates per 100,000 residents against both vaccination data from the state and county health rankings from the 2020 annual report by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
The analysis found:
• Erie and Niagara counties each had much higher Covid-19 death rates than comparable upstate counties with urban centers like Monroe, Onondaga and Albany counties. All three other counties – home to Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, respectively – rank higher on the County Health Rankings report and have higher vaccination rates.
• The difference is most stark when comparing Erie County to Monroe County. The vaccination disparity between the two counties is only 2 percentage points, but Erie County has had 1,000 more deaths due to Covid-19 than Monroe County has.
• Allegany County has not only the third highest death rate in the state, but also ranks worst among all counties for vaccinations, with only 46% considered to be fully vaccinated.
In general, the data show that counties with poor health rankings also reflected high Covid-19 death rates. Cattaraugus, Orleans, Erie and Niagara counties, all of which fall among the 10 worst communities in terms of overall health outcomes, also rank within the top 20 counties with the highest Covid-19 death rates.
An exception to this is the New York City region, which was an initial U.S. epicenter for the virus due to international travelers. Though the overall health rankings for New York City and downstate counties are high, the per capita death toll for New York City and nearby downstate counties are also high.
This data considers all deaths since the health crisis began in New York State in early 2020. Prior to vaccine availability, a person's age and baseline health offered the biggest indicators into whether someone would suffer severe illness or death. They remain key indicators among those who aren't vaccinated.
"You can’t outrun Darwin," said Dr. John Sellick, an infectious disease specialist at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Measuring health and other factors
The health rankings used in The Buffalo News' analysis come from the 2020 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report by the University of Wisconsin and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which take a multitude of factors into consideration.
The rankings measure age longevity, low birth weight, child and infant mortality, mental distress, diabetes and HIV infection rates when considering health outcomes. Tobacco use, obesity, excessive drinking, exercise options, sexually transmitted diseases, teen births and child mortality also help establish health factors.
The report also weighs things like income inequality, child poverty, educational status, health care availability, screenings and preventable hospital stays.
Sellick, who also oversees infectious disease control at Kaleida Health, notes that no one health ranking can adequately pinpoint a particular health factor resulting in Covid-19 deaths.
"These are not really meant to be sliced and diced to a very granular level," he said.
For instance, it is common and reasonable to compare Erie and Monroe counties, home to Buffalo and Rochester. They are closer in population size and makeup than other counties closer to Erie. But Monroe County is also wealthier and slightly younger than Erie County is. Those contribute to better health numbers.
When it comes to health factors that people can control, however, vaccination with boosters come up again and again.
In a social media post Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out that since Nov. 1, of the 471 Erie County residents who have died from Covid-19, only eight were fully vaccinated and boosted and under the age of 70.
Obesity and deaths
Aside from lack of vaccination, the obesity rate in Western New York is a major driver of deaths among the young, local health experts said.
"Under 65, obesity seemed to be the big driver of critical illness," said Dr. Cloud, regarding his experience with ECMC patients.
The County Health Rankings report noted a 30% adult obesity rate, four percentage points higher than statewide. Surrounding rural counties have obesity rates that are even higher.
That doesn't mean that people who are otherwise healthy won't get seriously ill or even die, Cloud said, but the odds of dying climb much higher with a higher body mass index.
Beyond that and advanced age, Cloud said, patients with compromised immune systems, such as those treated for kidney failure or kidney transplants, have been susceptible to critical illness.