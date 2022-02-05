WNY's poor overall health contributes to much higher Covid-19 death rates

The analysis found:

• Erie and Niagara counties each had much higher Covid-19 death rates than comparable upstate counties with urban centers like Monroe, Onondaga and Albany counties. All three other counties – home to Rochester, Syracuse and Albany, respectively – rank higher on the County Health Rankings report and have higher vaccination rates.

• The difference is most stark when comparing Erie County to Monroe County. The vaccination disparity between the two counties is only 2 percentage points, but Erie County has had 1,000 more deaths due to Covid-19 than Monroe County has.

• Allegany County has not only the third highest death rate in the state, but also ranks worst among all counties for vaccinations, with only 46% considered to be fully vaccinated.

In general, the data show that counties with poor health rankings also reflected high Covid-19 death rates. Cattaraugus, Orleans, Erie and Niagara counties, all of which fall among the 10 worst communities in terms of overall health outcomes, also rank within the top 20 counties with the highest Covid-19 death rates.