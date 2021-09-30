WNY's hospitals, at lowest bed capacity so far this year, face more pressure

Ambulance traffic at Buffalo General Medical Center on Wednesday was "extremely high," and emergency department volumes at Kaleida's facilities were up but still manageable, he said.

Mercy Hospital to use replacement workers amid strike threat The Communications Workers of America, which represents nurses, technologists and service workers at Mercy, ratcheted up the pressure in contract talks Monday when the union served notice of its intent to strike in just over a week.

ECMC as of Thursday had not yet seen an influx of patients due to the service cutbacks at Mercy, said Peter Cutler, an ECMC spokesman.

But ECMC has already cut back on services of its own, stemming from staffing reductions due to the vaccine mandate. The hospital has suspended inpatient elective surgeries and is limiting transfers of intensive care unit patients from other facilities.

With staffing already tight, Kaleida and ECMC are telling patients with less serious conditions to consider alternatives to going to the hospital.

Both are recommending patients who don't have critical care needs to consider consulting first with a primary care physician, going to an urgent care center and using telemedicine services.

Catholic Health noted that it was continuing to offer full patient services at its own hospitals aside from Mercy. It also has contracted with Huffmaster, a Michigan-based staffing agency, to provide registered nurses and other personnel to keep Mercy operating in the event of a strike.

What's at stake for CWA, Catholic Health as contract deadline nears The CWA on Monday gave Mercy Hospital a 10-day notice of its intent to strike, starting Oct. 1, if a new deal isn't reached by then.