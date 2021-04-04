WNY's Covid-19 test positivity rate inches upward, now second highest in state

The percentage of Western New York testing positive for Covid-19 has creeped up to the second-highest of any region in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Saturday was 4.44%, up from 4.03% on Friday and 4.04% on Thursday.

That put Western New York behind only the Mid-Hudson region, whose seven-day average positivity rate was 4.78% on Saturday. The statewide rate was 3.56% on Saturday.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel – let's continue being smart so we get there together," Cuomo said in a news release, noting the state is vaccinating residents as quickly as possible.

Through Sunday morning, 33% of New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 20.4% were fully vaccinated.

In Western New York counties, the percentage of residents who have received at least one vaccine shot ranged from 27.5% in Cattaraugus County to 35.2% in Erie County.