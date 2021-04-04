WNY's Covid-19 test positivity rate inches upward, now second highest in state

The percentage of Western New York testing positive for Covid-19 has creeped up to the second-highest of any region in the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that the region's seven-day average positivity rate on Saturday was 4.44%, up from 4.03% on Friday and 4.04% on Thursday.
That put Western New York behind only the Mid-Hudson region, whose seven-day average positivity rate was 4.78% on Saturday. The statewide rate was 3.56% on Saturday.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel – let's continue being smart so we get there together," Cuomo said in a news release, noting the state is vaccinating residents as quickly as possible.
Through Sunday morning, 33% of New Yorkers had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 20.4% were fully vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
In Western New York counties, the percentage of residents who have received at least one vaccine shot ranged from 27.5% in Cattaraugus County to 35.2% in Erie County.
At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, vaccination appointments were available at the state-run site at the University at Buffalo South Campus, according to the state Department of Health website. The WNY Vaccine Hound website created by the University at Buffalo showed appointments available at that time at Walgreens pharmacies in all five counties in the Western New York region: Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua.
Three of the 59 New Yorkers who died from Covid-19 on Saturday were Erie County residents, however.
A total of 40,756 New Yorkers have died from Covid-19, Cuomo said.
Statewide, the number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized and the number in intensive care units dropped.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Sunday that on Friday there were 230 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Western New York, with 58 in an ICU. Erie County hospitals had 209 Covid-19 patients, an increase of nine, with 51 in ICUs.
Just over half of the Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Erie County were aged 64 and under, Poloncarz noted.
COVID-19 Hospital Report for April 2: 230 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in WNY, 58 in the ICU. Erie Co. hospitals had 209 patients (up 9), 51 in the ICU, 32 on an airway assist, 3 died and 52% of the patients were aged 64 and under. pic.twitter.com/nVJ125o7AP— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) April 4, 2021