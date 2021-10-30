WNY's Covid-19 rate climbs: 'We just can't really shake this plateau of cases.'

Kane said the county would have a full review and analysis of this week's data Tuesday.

Covid deaths in recent months are higher than same period last year Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have trended downward over the past couple of weeks, suggesting the latest surge is past its peak.

Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, said the region can't seem to bust out of the Delta wave, something that is concerning as we head into the cooler weather and holiday season, which will naturally lead to more indoor gatherings.

"We just can't really shake this plateau of cases that we've had and really turn the corner on the Delta wave," Russo said. "The good news is our hospitalizations have come down, and they've come down in the last couple weeks."

In addition to seeing fewer people wearing masks indoors, Russo mentioned that the region still has a significant portion of people that are unvaccinated. Statewide, 66.5% of people are fully vaccinated, while the percentage is 62.3% in Erie County, according to the CDC. That figure is much lower in the rural counties of Western New York: 52.8% in Chautauqua County, 49.7% in Cattaraugus County and 38.7% in Allegany County.

In an interview Friday, Kaleida Health CEO Robert Nesselbush said the health system's facilities in some of the rural communities have seen a "very high level" of Covid-19, straining staff at, for instance, Olean General Hospital.