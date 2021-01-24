WNY's Covid-19 positive rate drops below 6%

Key metrics for tracking the Covid-19 pandemic continued to trend in the right direction for Western New York over the weekend.
The seven-day positive rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – fell to just under 6% on Saturday to 5.9%, the governor’s office said Sunday. That’s the average share of Covid-19 tests that comes back positive and is a leading indicator of the pandemic’s future course.
To put that into context, the region’s positive test rate rose from a seven-day average of 6.0% on Dec. 24 to an all-time high of 8.8% through Jan. 5, but fell back to 6.0% on Thursday and Friday. Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.
Statewide, the positive rate was 5.09% on Saturday.
"I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement Sunday.
"The COVID war still needs to be fought, and while many feel COVID fatigue, that is a luxury we cannot afford. If we tire before the enemy, the enemy wins – it's that simple,” Cuomo said. “I am confident that we can defeat this and rebuild stronger than ever before. Until that day comes, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep fighting the good fight together – wear a mask, social distance and avoid gatherings."
The latest Covid-19 figures released by the governor’s office on Sunday also showed:
• Western New York’s hospitalizations were at 423 on Saturday, down by 14 from the day prior. Western New York had reached a peak of 548 hospitalizations on Dec. 10, while this month that number spiked to a high of 546.
• Thirty-four percent of the region's hospital beds – and 39% of its ICU beds – are available on average. That’s another key metric, since Cuomo on Dec. 11 announced changes to the state’s pandemic-control measures that placed new emphasis on hospital censuses.
• Three deaths due to the virus were reported Saturday in Erie County; five in Niagara County; and one in Chautauqua County. Statewide, 160 people died from the virus Saturday, bringing the total to 34,069.