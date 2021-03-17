WNY vaccine supplies grow with increased production and one-dose shot

The single largest obstacle to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout – namely, a shortage of vaccines themselves – is gradually abating in Western New York as manufacturers ramp up production.

Vaccine shipments to the region have increased steadily since late January, and picked up even faster over the past month. In the week ending Sunday, Western New York received 29,000 first doses of vaccine and almost 14,500 shots earmarked as second doses – enough to begin vaccinations for another 2% of the regional population, at a rate approaching the ambitious timeline that President Biden outlined last week.

These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to track the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Those data show that, while vaccine shipments to Western New York can vary widely from week to week, the most recent allocation was up 11% from this time last month and almost 60% from mid-January.