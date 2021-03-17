WNY vaccine supplies grow with increased production and one-dose shot

The single largest obstacle to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout – namely, a shortage of vaccines themselves – is gradually abating in Western New York as manufacturers ramp up production.
Vaccine shipments to the region have increased steadily since late January, and picked up even faster over the past month. In the week ending Sunday, Western New York received 29,000 first doses of vaccine and almost 14,500 shots earmarked as second doses – enough to begin vaccinations for another 2% of the regional population, at a rate approaching the ambitious timeline that President Biden outlined last week.
These insights are part of a Buffalo News project to track and analyze critical Covid-19 metrics. The News is using data from the state and local county departments of health, as well as the state Department of Education and the New York Times’ national coronavirus database, to track the still-unfolding story of Covid-19 in Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Those data show that, while vaccine shipments to Western New York can vary widely from week to week, the most recent allocation was up 11% from this time last month and almost 60% from mid-January.
According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, much of the recent uptick in New York comes from increased supply of the Pfizer vaccine, which accounted for more than half of the state’s shipments in each of the past two weeks. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, which began shipping March 1, still represents only a small – but growing – fraction of the vaccines going into New Yorkers’ arms.
Local vaccine providers have generally kept pace with the increased vaccine shipments, ramping up average vaccinations from around 5,000 per day this time last month to more than 10,000 per day for each of the past seven days. More than 297,000 Western New Yorkers have now received one shot, and almost 165,000 are fully vaccinated.
At current rates, and with the combination of one- and two-dose vaccines that New York received this month, the region is potentially on track to vaccinate just under 65% of the population by July 4. In remarks last week, Biden suggested that enough Americans would be vaccinated by that date to both safely allow for small gatherings and, more abstractly, to declare “our independence from this virus.”
Even with the new supply, however, the rollout continues to face some persistent issues. Rural counties continue to lag behind urban ones, and the racial vaccination gap remains almost unchanged from a week ago.
Meanwhile, Western New York’s key pandemic metrics have largely plateaued after a long decline. The average test positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that turn up cases over a week-long period, has hovered around 2% since late February. The region has also reported fewer than 300 cases per day, on average, for each of the past 10 days.
Public health experts are still on high alert for Covid-19 variants, however, including the more contagious B117 strain. On Monday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said her agency still expects the B117 variant to be the dominant strain in the United States by early April. New York has reported 136 cases to date.
Since Western New York recorded its first case of Covid-19 on March 14, 2020, roughly 98,900 people have tested positive for Covid-19. More than 2,200 people have died of the disease.