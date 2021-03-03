WNY vaccine rollout already blunting the impact of Covid-19

Meanwhile, the average test positivity rate – the share of all tests that come back positive over a weeklong period – has dropped to 1.8%, a fraction of the rate when the year began.

Public health experts have credited the late-winter deceleration, both in New York State and across the country, to a range of overlapping factors, including the end of the holiday season and a continued emphasis on masking, social distancing and other preventative measures.

But there’s little doubt that a growing slice of the population also has immunity to the virus. In Erie County alone, more than 63,100 residents – or roughly 7% of the total population – have contracted and recovered from Covid-19 in the past year, giving them some measure of natural immunity, though it’s unclear how long that persists.

At the same time, almost 16% of county residents now have at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 10% have both doses. Importantly, the vaccination rate among Western New York nursing home residents, perhaps the population most vulnerable to severe illness, is even higher: 54% for staff and 75% for residents.