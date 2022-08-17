WNY trauma victim starts Healing Hub to help fellow survivors

The corner of Main and Utica streets in Buffalo has special meaning for Kelly Whitfield.

For years, it was where she would go to buy pills to support an addiction fueled by trauma from childhood sexual abuse.

Today it is where she and a group of fellow volunteers set up tables every Friday to distribute food, clothing and encouragement to anyone who needs it.

Whitfield founded her non-profit, the Healing Hub, three years ago after quitting drugs, working through her repressed trauma and confronting her abuser. Her volunteers include counselors, artists, teachers and fellow survivors devoted to helping others heal.

The Healing Hub of NY holds four food drive giveaways a week in different Buffalo neighborhoods, but currently lacks a physical home. After half of a year renting space near a methadone clinic in East Amherst, Whitfield wants to locate the Hub where it’s needed most – in the city.

She was already working to make that happen when the May 14 mass shooting by an avowed white supremacist killed 10 and wounded three at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The hate crime convinced her that the Healing Hub needs to be in that community.

On Saturday, Whitfield and friends are holding a Walk to Healing to raise support for the endeavor. They hope to rent a building near Main and Utica as a safe space for healing activities such as art, music and exercise, peer counseling, youth activities, tutoring, Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings, and workshops on topics from financial budgeting to meditation.

Whitfield, 43, is a believer in counseling, 12-step programs, rehab and other methods to treat the many ways trauma can manifest in people’s lives, including addiction, anger, abuse and poverty. But she says the most important thing she offers is walking proof that by breaking cycles and addressing trauma, anyone can heal.

“Counselors are great, but what can really make a difference is somebody that’s been through it,” she said. “If you don’t see someone across from you that’s been through the fire and gotten through to the other side, where’s your hope?”

Whitfield spent decades suffering from unaddressed trauma, she said. She and her younger brother were raised by a white couple who she says fostered Black and brown children only to abuse them. Growing up in a white, rural area of Western New York, she was bullied for her skin tone.

Whitfield said she was “conditioned” to bury her trauma. Competitive swimming became her escape. She won a swimming scholarship to Iona College, but never made it downstate. Shortly after graduating high school, she suffered near fatal injuries in a head-on car crash with a wrong-way driver. She started college much closer to home, at SUNY-Fredonia State, in a wheelchair.

As was common in the 1990s, she was prescribed opioids for the pain. She continued to take them even as she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and took a teaching job. But over time, her addiction took over. She hooked up with a fellow addict in an abusive relationship and got pregnant. He beat her so badly that she lost the baby.

When she got pregnant a second time, she knew she had to leave and “get clean.” She spent 10 months at the Lighthouse Women’s Residence, had her son, Cameron, and stayed sober. But, she said, “I did not heal the unaddressed trauma.”

Even after meeting her current husband, and having her second son with him, she would have flashbacks of her childhood abuse and cut herself to deflect the pain. She got silicone breast implants, thinking that would improve her self-image, only to develop major health problems when they began leaking into her body.

She had the implants removed. By then, she had left her husband, was 100 pounds overweight and “an emotional wreck,” she said.

Her turning point came when, at the end of her rope, she prayed for guidance and felt called to go to the Adirondacks. She packed up her kids and drove to visit an aunt who lives in the mountains. That night, they stayed up talking, and the aunt, unprompted, told Whitfield about being abused as a child. The next day, sitting on a rock in the middle of a river, she remembered everything about her own childhood.

“I was like, this is why I’ve been so confused and broken my whole life,” she said.

She found the strength to confront her abusers and cut them out of her life. She reunited with her husband and took care of herself and her family. She found her purpose in helping others heal.

Today, her Healing Hub of NY Facebook group has more than 2,000 members who share stories of self care and healing. She has dozens of helpers, including several colleagues at BestSelf Behavioral Services, where she works as a survivor advocate, and people who have healed through the Hub.

One of them is Vicki Walker, who was passing by the Friday food giveaway in 2020 when Whitfield called to her. She recognized her as someone she met in rehab nearly 20 years ago. She gave Walker one of the Hub’s lunches with “You are loved” written on the bag.

“She said, ‘Why don’t you join us? We can help you with your addiction. If you need a place to stay, we can assist you,' ” Walker said. “She was very inspiring to me, and I feel that if she can do it, I can do it.”

It took a few weeks, but Walker started coming every Friday to volunteer. She is now more than a year and a half clean from her crack addiction with help from Vivitrol treatments. She has a housekeeping job at Erie County Medical Center and just bought a Ford Escape SUV that she uses to take people to meetings and church, she said.

On Fridays, she parks it on the corner of Main and Utica and helps her Healing Hub friends hand out food, clothing and love.

Check-in and registration for the Walk to Healing are 9 to 10 a.m. at Main and Utica, followed by the walk to Fireman’s Park at Washington and Division streets. After that, the Hub will provide food, music, vendors, children’s activities and community support from noon to 3 at the park.

Email HealingHubNY@gmail.com or call 716-697-4744 to register, volunteer or be a vendor at the Walk to Healing.

Healing Hub food drives and distribution locations:

Tuesdays: 5 p.m. near the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

Fridays: Noon at Main and Utica streets, Buffalo.

Saturdays: Noon at Ontario and Chadduck streets, and 2 p.m. at Fireman's Park on Ellicott Street in downtown Buffalo.