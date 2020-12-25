WNY sees lowest number of positive Covid-19 tests since Thanksgiving

Western New York is giving itself a Christmas present, as the region's positive testing rate for Covid-19 drops to its lowest level since Thanksgiving Day.

According to new data released by the state on Friday, the seven-day rolling average for the five-county Western New York region dropped to 6.01% on Thursday – on the verge of falling into the 5% range for the first time in a month.

That's down from 6.33% on Wednesday and 6.39% on Tuesday.

It's still higher than the statewide average of 5.53%. But it's less than every other region of the state except New York City – the original hotbed from the spring – and the Southern Tier.

The region has 488 Covid patients in hospitals, but 32% of hospital beds are still available – higher than the statewide average of 30%.

And while 312 intensive-care beds are occupied by patients with either Covid or other conditions, that still leaves 42% of the total ICU beds open – far better than the 30% statewide average. Only the sparsely populated North Country – which has only 51 ICU beds to begin with – is more prepared.