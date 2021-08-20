WNY physical therapist proves preventative health care works, wins national award

Preventative health care improves wellness and saves money.
This was the simple premise in 2005, when Russell Certo began kicking around the idea of adding a medically oriented gym, or MOG, to his physical therapy practice on Grand Island.
“It was a mission, a vision for better health,” said Certo, a physical therapist who founded Trilogy Wellness Inc., and Physical Therapy at the MOG.
He added a second medically oriented gym alongside a private primary care practice in the Town of Tonawanda in 2011, then a pain management office in West Seneca in 2018. Early the next year, another became part of the Jericho Road Community Health Center Broadway Clinic on the East Side of Buffalo.
The two largest regional health insurers – BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Independent Health – already realized the approach saved money when tied to suburban health care practices, so the companies’ foundations helped launch the MOG in a poor city neighborhood.
Results again confirmed success, which is why the American Physical Therapy Association Private Practice Section this fall will award its inaugural Community Impact Award to Trinity Health for its work at Jericho Road.
“I was a bit shocked that enough people knew what we were doing,” Certo said, “that physical therapy advocates could present this to the national members in a way that was interesting. It's really humbling.”
Physical therapy, personal fitness training and group exercise classes are part of the MOG. Massage therapy, nutritional counseling and mental health support also are available to those who need it.
“We work in a collaborative way” to manage chronic disease, reducing the cost of care and improving community health, said Sara Samland, an exercise physiologist with a master’s in public health. She directs 25 physical therapists, physical therapy assistants and fellow exercise physiologist across the four MOG sites.
Those recovering from injury or joint replacement surgery can cycle through a site within a few weeks, but those challenged by obesity, diabetes or chronic heart, lung or other conditions can remain and build better overall health.
Studies at the first three MOGs showed a 15% improvement within six months in measurable health indicators that impact disease risk, including blood pressure, weight loss, cardiovascular endurance and surgical recovery.
Those who used the Jericho Road Broadway Clinic have experienced similar success – despite the pandemic, Samland said.
Early last year, MOG members moved to virtual classes. Staff regularly checked in with members to track weight and biometrics while providing healthy eating and exercise tips.
“We were still able to engage people and get them healthier, which was great,” Samland said, and they have slowly returned to the gyms as vaccination rates in the region climb.
The concept has so far crushed the “old wives' tale” that private insurers can’t make money in the short term covering comprehensive wellness, Certo said. It has shown you can at least break even with Medicaid reimbursements while improving community health. It also has demonstrated that 70% or more people who begin changing health behaviors with help from a MOG continue as their health improves – a much higher percentage than who stick with a regular gym membership, he said.
“It works if you can get other health care providers and provider groups to stop thinking in terms of a silo, focusing on your own little thing,” Certo said. “You can you bring people together and work together. Our success proves that.”
