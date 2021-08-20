WNY physical therapist proves preventative health care works, wins national award

Early last year, MOG members moved to virtual classes. Staff regularly checked in with members to track weight and biometrics while providing healthy eating and exercise tips.

“We were still able to engage people and get them healthier, which was great,” Samland said, and they have slowly returned to the gyms as vaccination rates in the region climb.

The concept has so far crushed the “old wives' tale” that private insurers can’t make money in the short term covering comprehensive wellness, Certo said. It has shown you can at least break even with Medicaid reimbursements while improving community health. It also has demonstrated that 70% or more people who begin changing health behaviors with help from a MOG continue as their health improves – a much higher percentage than who stick with a regular gym membership, he said.

“It works if you can get other health care providers and provider groups to stop thinking in terms of a silo, focusing on your own little thing,” Certo said. “You can you bring people together and work together. Our success proves that.”

