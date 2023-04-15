For decades, Murray Holman has been on the front lines of anti-violence initiatives, often working with police to deter young people from a life of crime.

Holman, 59, now wants to expand his reach, so he is joining the field of candidates running for the Masten District seat on the Buffalo Common Council.

“Let’s go for the opportunity to make things work more with the pen, instead of with just the boots on the ground,” he said.

Among his anti-violence work:

• Through the Stop the Violence Coalition and Peacemakers, he helped the downtown Central Library resume regular hours after violence, particularly among youth, forced early closings.

• He has walked Cheektowaga’s Walden Galleria on weekend nights seeking groups of teens who might be looking for trouble.

• And he has been on patrol on Chippewa Street and maintains a presence at events such as the Juneteenth Festival.

If elected, he would continue his anti-violence efforts and work with community groups to build a better relationship with city lawmakers, he said.

“Absolutely," Holman said. "That’s what we’re going to do – bridge the gap more and be more effective in our community with our organizations that are on hand and have some leverage there (on the Council), so when decisions are coming down, we can say, 'Yeah, I know about this group, firsthand.' ”

The Masten District is bounded roughly by Main Street on the west, East Amherst Street on the north, Bailey Avenue on the east and Glenwood Avenue, Woeppel Street and Box Avenue to the south, including Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Ulysees O. Wingo Sr., who now represents the Masten District, has announced he will not seek re-election. The other candidates vying for the seat are India Walton and Zeneta Everhart.

Walton made a political splash in the 2021 mayoral race when she beat Mayor Byron Brown in the primary before losing to him in the general election. Everhart became one of the more visible faces of the tragedy on May 14 at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue after her son, a part-time employee at the store, was shot by a white supremacist and survived.

Holman, a Buffalo native who has lived in Masten for more than 25 years, said his background working in the community makes him the best candidate.

“I’m more qualified," he said. "I’ve been out here the longest. I’m boots on the ground. I wear down shoes every day.”

Make the most of diversity

If elected, his mission would be to build a community center on Glenwood Avenue where Buffalo Public School No. 59 used to be, he said. The center would also be used as a senior citizens resource.

Holman also said he would focus on the growing diversity in the district, particularly people from the Arab and Bengali communities.

“Our area has changed. Masten has become more diverse. It’s been happening for a while,” he said. “We see it when we’re out here on the streets in our community. People come from all over. I believe that we can bridge the gap and make this work in our community so that we all gain something in Masten.”

He also would open a satellite office near the office of Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin on Durham and East Delavan avenues so constituents can “go to the legislator’s office and to the Council office and get results,” Holman said.

And he would work to open a supermarket on the site of the former Deaconess Hospital on Humboldt Parkway – now a sprawling swath of grass-covered land near the Buffalo Museum of Science.

Holman, who plans to run on the Democratic line, sought and won the Conservative Party endorsement. While few Conservative voters live in the Masten District, the extra line is a way for him to bypass the “tricks” of the Democratic Party and ensure his name is on a ballot, he said.

“It was helpful to me, because it allows me to be in the primary and the general (ballots) because the Democratic Party plays these games … and try to find ways to throw you off the ballot," he said. "So I had to go in another direction to have my named placed on the ballot.”

Homicides and funerals – but also accolades

Holman and his wife of 27 years, Nona, have nine children and live on Cornwall Avenue in a home that has been owned by his family for generations.

A disabled Army veteran, he is a minister at Good Shepherd Temple on Goodyear Avenue, where he runs a gun intervention program.

Holman, who collaborates with law enforcement, also is the co-founder and executive director of the city’s Stop the Violence Coalition, which runs programs to mediate disputes and prevent violence in the community. His group works with others in the city as part of a broader Peacemaker initiative.

Peacemakers and Stop the Violence are dedicated to reducing street violence. Members of the Peacemakers gather at transit hubs in the city and at the Walden Galleria to keep teens and young people from getting into trouble. Stop the Violence works with people affected by street violence.

The group took to street corners all over the city, trying to curtail drug activity in the hours when hundreds of students are trying to make it safely home from school.

But Holman and others in the group do not just look for trouble brewing. They try to forge relationships with the young people, serve as mentors and inspire them to finish their education, help them find jobs and make a better life for themselves.

Still, he estimates he has been to about 700 funerals, and called to at least 400 homicides.

Every year, he and his wife feed more than 2,000 families of homicide victims at MLK Park in an effort for which Stop the Violence is one of the sponsors.

For his efforts, Holman was the recipient of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s 2017 Director’s Community Leadership Award, and he was named a Buffalo News Outstanding Citizen in 2015. Both awards speak to his mission to help youth.

“Those accolades came because of the work that I do,” he said. “So why not vote for me?”