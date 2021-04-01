WNY mental health guru: The power of song brings clarity, eases pandemic stress

Karl Shallowhorn has spent much of the last year finding peace and seeking clarity by using the same salve that helped him withstand and address drug addiction and seven mental health hospitalizations during the 1980s.
Music.
“I really related back then to how music can be therapeutic,” he said. “I find that it can be a great coping skill for people to deal with stress. And it's something that's universal.”
Shallowhorn – a leading regional mental health advocate, life coach and author of “Leadership Through the Lens of the 12 Steps” – has spent part of the pandemic posting songs on Facebook that have helped him navigate the monotony, uncertainty and despicability of the past year.
Jennifer Parker, a friend, suggested he use the idea to start a podcast, “Your Mental Health Soundtrack,” that debuts April 12 on Spotify. You can follow regular updates on Shallowhorn's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages with the podcast name. Horizon Health and Human Services will be the inaugural sponsor; WBFO-88.7 FM will excerpt some of the posts for broadcast weekly, too.
“Think about the music that stands out to you. Oftentimes, you can relate it to an experience you've had,” said Shallowhorn, owner of Shallowhorn Consulting, which he started last April.
Those soundtracks can remind you of how you overcame past challenges, and encourage you to find the strength and courage to persevere with the ones you face now, he said.
Shallowhorn learned to accept and adapt to bipolar disorder while a student at SUNY Buffalo State from 1984 to 1987. Music helped. He was a DJ during that time at the college radio station, WBNY 91.3-FM, as well as Rude Boys in North Buffalo.
He found meaningful songs in reggae, hip-hop and traditional country, as well as classic and alternative rock.
“Because the music was so powerful, it got me through college. It was the one thing that kept me engaged and kept me coming back,” Shallowhorn said. He named his radio show “The Passion Playhouse,” a bow to the Jethro Tull album, “Passion Play.”
Shallowhorn said rapper Kendrick Lamar is among artists who brought meaning to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent months. He also shared a few songs that have helped get him through the pandemic and smooth even the most difficult of life’s transitions.
“Sentimental,” by British progressive rock band Porcupine Tree, has been a past and more recent favorite. The opening lines: “Never want to be old. And I don't want dependence. It’s no fun to be told that you can't blame your parents anymore.”
The song is part of a concept album with a young protagonist trying to maneuver the mental health system. It reminds Shallowhorn of a program he once led at the Western New York Children's Psychiatric Center day program, and an album he cherished in his younger days, Pink Floyd’s “The Wall.”
Another favorite, “Don’t Give Up,” by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush, extols the role of friendship for those at risk of suicide. “It literally saved my life,” Shallowhorn said.
“Uneventful Days,” released in 2019 by Beck, has become “my Covid song,” Shallowhorn said. “It pretty much sums up lyrically what the last year has been like for me and so many others.”
Shallowhorn learned long ago that reactions to music also can signal danger. He knew he needed mental health treatment in summer 1983 when he failed to find joy or consolation from even his most beloved music.
Music also helped him say goodbye to father, Charles, 87, a retired Metro bus driver, who died in September 2016 as the two listened to the elder Shallowhorn’s favorite album, John Coltrane’s “Coltrane Plays the Blues.”
“That,” said his son, "gave him comfort."
