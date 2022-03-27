WNY Land Conservancy gets nearly $2.7 million for watershed, native plant projects

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received a large grant to protect forested watersheds and safeguard drinking water in Allegany County and another to supply native plantings to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
The conservation organization is getting $2 million – the largest in its 30-year history – from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently protect forests in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed. That includes partnering with local landowners who want to protect their land.
“The main conservation need in this priority watershed is the permanent protection and long-term stewardship of ecologically significant forests," said Marisa Riggi, the Land Conservancy's conservation director.
"Through this grant, we will protect the forests vital to public drinking water sources, ensuring reliable fresh water for the people of Allegany County and those downstream for years to come,” she said.
The grant will be used to restore wildlife habitat, improve walking trails and involve youth and others in environmental education.
The project will also spur the creation of the Western New York Wildway, a long-term project of the Land Conservancy. The grant will help connect and protect forests in the region, linking them with the more than 46,000 acres of state-owned land in the county.
The project's larger goal is to create a connected corridor of protected lands stretching from the forests of northern Pennsylvania to the Great Lakes, through to the Finger Lakes, the Adirondacks and beyond.
"By connecting with already protected state forests in the area, the Western New York Wildway will create links totaling thousands of acres of contiguous forest," Smith said. "That will limit the impacts of forest fragmentation – including the loss of wildlife and the increase in disease-spreading ticks, invasive species, and flooding."
The Wildway will also help New York State increase the number of acres protected for public drinking water sources, she said, and is in tune with President Biden’s call to conserve 30% of the nation's land by 2030.
Basil Seggos, the Department of Environmental Conservation's executive director, said the Water Quality Improvement Project grant will support forest connectivity, provide the permanent preservation of a priority Southern Tier watershed and protect public drinking water supplies.
The 201-acre forest was purchased with the help of three challenge donations totaling $310,000.
The Land Conservancy was also awarded $690,000 by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to collect local native plant seeds, grow the plants and provide them to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.
The three-year project to grow 50,000 plants from locally collected seeds and grow additional trees, shrubs, and aquatic plants is intended to enrich the wildlife habitat at the park, formerly known as LaSalle Park.
A reimagined park with new landscaping and access to the water's edge is planned. So is a 2.5-acre playground and new pedestrian bridge over the I-190, connecting the park to West Side residents.
The park is being designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates. The firm has designed projects in Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn, Maggie Daley Park in Chicago and Allegheny Riverfront Park in Pittsburgh.
Native seeds will be collected at Land Conservancy preserves, public parks, and private properties, working with multiple growers, Smith said.
"Plants native to the Western New York region are better suited to our local soil, temperature and rainfall conditions," said Allison DeHonney, one of the growers.
DeHonney, owner of Urban Fruits & Veggies/Buffalo Go Green, plans to grow plants in greenhouses at an urban farm she's developing in the "Bailey Green" neighborhood around Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.
The site is adjacent to a 39-acre town-owned forest, and will be known as the Funk Preserve, named after the landowners who sold the property to the Land Conservancy.
The native plants will help preserve genetic differences essential to preserving long-term biodiversity, she said, and make them more resilient to threats posed by climate change.
Rep. Brian Higgins praised the decision to use native plants at the park.
"Nationally and internationally, there is much interest in finding creative ways to enhance biodiversity," Higgins said in a statement. "Increasing the use of native plants at Ralph Wilson Park positions Buffalo and this park as a leader in this realm."
Higgins said the enhanced habitat will benefit migrating birds, monarch butterflies and other wildlife in the park, which is located within the Niagara River Globally Significant Bird Area.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.