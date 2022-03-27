WNY Land Conservancy gets nearly $2.7 million for watershed, native plant projects

The Western New York Land Conservancy has received a large grant to protect forested watersheds and safeguard drinking water in Allegany County and another to supply native plantings to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park.

The conservation organization is getting $2 million – the largest in its 30-year history – from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to permanently protect forests in the Black Creek-Angelica Creek watershed. That includes partnering with local landowners who want to protect their land.

“The main conservation need in this priority watershed is the permanent protection and long-term stewardship of ecologically significant forests," said Marisa Riggi, the Land Conservancy's conservation director.

"Through this grant, we will protect the forests vital to public drinking water sources, ensuring reliable fresh water for the people of Allegany County and those downstream for years to come,” she said.

The project will also spur the creation of the Western New York Wildway, a long-term project of the Land Conservancy. The grant will help connect and protect forests in the region, linking them with the more than 46,000 acres of state-owned land in the county.