WNY in line for nearly $40 million for safer roads, sidewalks and trails

Trails, sidewalks and road improvements that are environmentally friendly and will make it easier to walk and bike are among the projects that are being funded throughout New York with $148.8 million in state and federal funding.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $38.8 million in funds for Western New York projects. They include a section of the shoreline trail in Evans, sidewalks along Sheridan Drive in Clarence and a new Route 190 interchange at Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls.

The Transportation Alternative Program funding will pay for 80% of the cost of the project, with municipalities coming up with the remaining share.

"The only challenge that we have seen with this program is that there's often way more requests than resources," said Justin Booth, executive director of Go Bike Buffalo.

The projects include $5 million to construct a diverging diamond interchange at the I-190 and Niagara Falls Boulevard intersection in Niagara Falls and $5 million to build four pedestrian bridges in Genesee Valley Greenway State Park in Allegany County.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will receive $3.86 million to construct bus stop canopies and pedestrian/bicycle infrastructure improvements along North Division Street, and $5 million toward the purchase of electric buses.

Some of the projects have been planned for years.

Orchard Park High School students were campaigning more than 30 years ago for sidewalks in front of the school.

"We've been going through the proper channels, but it doesn't seem to be working," one student said in 1991.

But it may work out for their children.

The Town of Orchard Park will receive $1.6 million to install sidewalks near Orchard Park High School and two elementary schools.

"The roadblock the town has been running in to is because of where the high school routes are located, this would involve the village, the county, the state and the town and school district," said Councilman Conor Flynn. “This is a great opportunity to provide safe access to school for Orchard Park students of all ages."

The shoreline trail in Evans has been in the planning stages for 15 or more years, town Supervisor Mary Hosler said. The state awarded $2.35 million to the town to complete a section of the trail along Old Lakeshore Road between Lake Erie Beach and Evans Town Park.

"These are the sections we found very important to our community, because there's no shoulders there. In the summertime when people are walking and biking it's very unsafe," Hosler said.

Sheridan Drive in Clarence was restriped several years ago from a four-lane road to two lanes, with a center turn lane and bike lanes. And now, sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of the road on a 2.65-mile stretch from Main Street to Transit Road with a $3.44 million grant.

It's a matter of public safety, according to the town supervisor.

"Sidewalks save lives because people aren’t walking out in the street," Clarence Supervisor Patrick Casilio said.

Other projects include:

• $2.98 million for the rehabilitation to the Scajaquada Trail from Main Street to Fillmore Avenue and $791,680 for the continuation of the Forest Avenue Multi-Use Pathway.

• $2.36 million to construct a new through lane, approaches, traffic signal and pedestrian crossing at the Genesee Street/Harris Hill intersection in Lancaster.

• $1.69 million to construct a Riverwalk multi-use pedestrian trial connecting River Road to Two Mile Creek Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

• $1.49 million to construct sidewalk and bicycle lane improvements to Carey Road from Paradise Park to Transit Road in Amherst.

• $1.39 million to Olean to construct a shared use path along Wayne Street.

• $1.05 million to North Tonawanda to construct an extension to the Erie Canal Bike Path between Mayor's Park and North Tonawanda Botanical Gardens.

• $802,707 to Williamsville to construct sidewalk and curb ramps along Main Street.

