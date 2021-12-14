WNY housing authorities owed millions in back rent from tenants they can't evict

As for the 1,974 BMHA households that are currently in arrears for $3.2 million, Brown said he has little way of knowing to what degree their household incomes were impacted by the pandemic, because few tenants filled out paperwork documenting income changes prior to stopping their rental payments.

BMHA manages a total of about 4,300 rental units that house nearly 10,000 people.

Many people suffered financially due to the pandemic, but Brown said he can’t simply wipe out the debts of tenants who haven’t been paying.

“What about all the other tenants who simply paid their rent?” he said.

Among those who paid is Jacqueline Taylor, who borrowed against her life insurance the past two months to pay $963 per month in rent on a four-bedroom apartment in Shaffer Village.

"There's a lot of people out here not paying rent, but I'm not going to follow them," Taylor said. "My parents always taught us, 'You pay where you live. You pay your way.' "

But Taylor said she has been trying for months to get BMHA to lower the rent. Just a few years ago, she was paying $433 per month, according to receipts she provided to The News.