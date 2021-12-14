WNY housing authorities owed millions in back rent from tenants they can't evict

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, one of the region’s largest landlords, has nearly 2,000 tenant households that owe $3.2 million in rental arrears.
But even with $2 billion in emergency rental aid available to tenants in New York State, BMHA is unlikely to get much of what is past due anytime soon, potentially setting back its emergence from being deemed a “troubled” agency.
A small fraction of the nonpaying tenants applied for the rental assistance, and an even-smaller fraction of those who did apply received money, said Gillian D. Brown, executive director.
“A lot of our tenants simply stopped paying rent as soon as courts closed and the lease enforcement process was forced to stop,” Brown said.
Government-imposed eviction moratoriums have largely prevented landlords from kicking out tenants for nonpayment of rent during the Covid-19 pandemic. The moratorium in New York was extended through Jan. 15, angering many landlords who say they have tenants fully capable of paying rent refusing to do so.
Some three dozen landlords – based in Buffalo, Kenmore and the towns of Amherst, Hamburg, Grand Island and Tonawanda – range from mom-and-pop operations with one or two rental units to companies with several hundreds units.
The moratorium helped forestall a potential crush of homelessness amid the pandemic, and state officials and housing advocates are now counting on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, to help make landlords whole, so that they don’t rush to push tenants out of their homes after the moratorium expires.
But housing authorities are in a peculiar situation because tenants pay rents based upon their incomes, usually no more than 30%, and ERAP prioritized aid for market-rate renters and landlords over subsidized housing programs.
In BMHA’s case, ERAP awarded $80,000 in rental arrears for 17 of the 224 tenants who applied seeking $750,000.
“We got a miniscule fraction of what we applied for,” Brown said. “They were deprioritized. They just didn’t get processed.”
Same problem in Niagara Falls
Housing authorities across the country are in a similar spot, Brown said.
The Niagara Falls Housing Authority, which has 850 units, is owed rental arrears of about $180,000 since April, and ERAP has done little to fill the gap, Executive Director Cliff Scott said.
“It’s something that we’re very concerned about,” he said. “It’s pretty substantial.”
Scott said his property managers have met with tenants who are behind on rent. The housing authority also has provided transportation and help with internet access for any tenants struggling to apply for ERAP or other aid, he added.
“The alternative to that is taking them to court, and nobody wants that, especially in a pandemic,” he said.
As for the 1,974 BMHA households that are currently in arrears for $3.2 million, Brown said he has little way of knowing to what degree their household incomes were impacted by the pandemic, because few tenants filled out paperwork documenting income changes prior to stopping their rental payments.
BMHA manages a total of about 4,300 rental units that house nearly 10,000 people.
Many people suffered financially due to the pandemic, but Brown said he can’t simply wipe out the debts of tenants who haven’t been paying.
“What about all the other tenants who simply paid their rent?” he said.
Among those who paid is Jacqueline Taylor, who borrowed against her life insurance the past two months to pay $963 per month in rent on a four-bedroom apartment in Shaffer Village.
"There's a lot of people out here not paying rent, but I'm not going to follow them," Taylor said. "My parents always taught us, 'You pay where you live. You pay your way.' "
But Taylor said she has been trying for months to get BMHA to lower the rent. Just a few years ago, she was paying $433 per month, according to receipts she provided to The News.
In 2018, after Taylor complained to The News that the authority wasn't properly maintaining her apartment, BMHA more than doubled her rent because one of her sons got a part-time job. Taylor said that son moved out a year ago, but she still can't get the rent lowered.
And the conditions she complained about in 2018 – mold in the bathroom and kitchen and flooding in the basement – still haven't been fixed.
"They haven't done anything," she said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3.
Trouble for a troubled agency
Housing authorities did receive additional funding to cover pandemic-related expenses, but Brown said those monies were spent on efforts to prevent Covid-19 spread, such as installing kiosks at authority complexes to reduce face-to-face contact. The Covid-19-related funds couldn't be used to wipe clean rental arrears anyway, he added.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development in 2019 categorized BMHA as a troubled agency, after a HUD review ranked it among the bottom 3% of 1,800 housing authorities across the country. The poor assessment primarily was based on the condition of BMHA apartment buildings, its failure to rent all units despite a waiting list and relying on reserve funds to balance its budget.
Brown said he’s concerned about climbing out of troubled agency status with so much rent in arrears.
“It will essentially vitiate any of the gains we’re making on the other indicators, unless HUD figures out a way to address this problem with housing authorities across the country,” he said. “We’re continuing to function, but we know this means we have less money in the bank, less money getting put into reserves, less money going towards planning and less money, in general, available to safely spend on resident services and things like that. It will affect use over the course of the next several years unless there’s a way to address it.”
Pursuing hundreds of evictions immediately after the moratorium is lifted isn’t an option, he added.
“It would be disastrous, and there literally is no winner,” Brown said. “I will not evict poor people and make dozens of families homeless. It’s not going to happen.”