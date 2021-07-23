WNY Hiking Challenge numbers climb along with its visibility

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The challenge includes 32 trails broken into four groups. Hikers need to complete routes of 3 to 5 miles for five trails in each group.

“We make sure people spread out, that they don't only just go to the places that are close to their house,” Radomski said. “There are different difficulties in each one of the groups, so if you're a new hiker, you don't have to do any of the strenuous hikes to complete the challenge. If you're a seasoned hiker, you can pick all the hard ones.”

A first-time Ultra Challenge costs $10 more and involves five routes of 15 to 25 miles along the Finger Lakes Trail, which traverses the Southern Tier from Allegany State Park to the Catskill Mountains and has spurs that push north in Buffalo-Niagara toward Lake Ontario.

“My value proposition was that if you pay $20, you're going to get maps for almost every park in Western New York,” Radomski said.

Those who compete the challenge get hiking patches and other paraphernalia.

Participants have access to a private Facebook group where fellow challenge hikers can give and receive advice about trail conditions or see if someone would like to hike with them. A related public Hike WNY page has almost 29,000 users.