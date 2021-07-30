WNY gardeners brighten a stretch of the Erie Canalway Trail

“When we found out how much money they spend out of pocket, I said, ‘Why don't we host a fundraiser?” said Patti Marshall, a cofounder of the bicycle club, which has grown from 10 to about 900 members during its three years in existence.

The fundraiser runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Uncle G’s Ice Cream, 7030 Washington St., Pendleton, along the southern end of the stretch that the State Canal Corp. and nonprofit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York encouraged the Trail Keepers to adopt.

It will include a basket and child bike raffle and 50/50 drawing. If downpours come as feared, organizers have picked the same time and place Aug. 8 as a rain date.

Biking enthusiasts from as far away as West Seneca and Hamburg now regularly visit the section adopted by the Trail Keepers. The Beautification and Garden Walk Committee of the Village of Williamsville also provided plants and flowers this year.

Those who want to learn more can visit the Trail Keepers Facebook page – which keeps visitors up to date with trail conditions and special events – or email Guzzetti at trailkeepers@roadrunner.com.