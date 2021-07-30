WNY gardeners brighten a stretch of the Erie Canalway Trail

Recent rains have been a bane to many during this Western New York summer, but not so much for the volunteers who beautify a 7-mile stretch of the Erie Canalway Trail that starts in Amherst and pushes northeast into Niagara County.
Water lines are absent along the route, so Sandy Guzzetti and more than three dozen fellow members of her Trail Keepers group regularly lug water to the gardens and “bike art” installations to keep them looking fresh for those who walk and roll on by.
“We probably hauled 200 gallons three times a week until we got volunteers,” said Guzzetti, who with her husband, Mike, launched the group four years ago with a trio trailhead gardens. “Now we have so many people helping, we only need to carry about 70 gallons three times a week – and that's if it doesn't rain.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo included the section as part of a 750-mile Empire State Trail initiative in 2017 designed to promote outdoor recreation, encourage healthier living, strengthen communities and bolster tourism-related economic development.
That summer, the Guzzettis dug into their pockets to buy mulch and flowers, then started to work one of 10 thin, ovular garden beds workers carved into trailheads as they improved a stretch between Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village near Tonawanda Creek and Stevens Street at State Road in the city of Lockport.
“Every time I went past this one garden where we walk a lot, I just wanted to weed it,” said Sandy Guzzetti, a retired orchestra teacher who lives in the town of Lockport.
What happened next remains unique on the statewide trail. Some of the users who watched Guzzetti and her husband work asked if they could help.
The effort grew organically. This summer, every garden boasts sprays of plants and flowers, along with at least two signs, one sporting a quote worthy of at least a smile, another that names the Trail Keepers who tend that patch of ground.
Some gardens honor loved ones or community leaders dear to their tenders. One will soon commend essential workers.
Three biking clubs also joined in the action, including Slow Spokes Buffalo and Big Wheels Bike Club, which for the first time this summer manage a pair of neighboring gardens along two parking lots at Feigle and Bear Ridge roads in Pendleton.
“Every trailhead has its own story,” Guzzetti said.“ I love working on the trail because there's never a time that somebody doesn't stop and say thank you.”
This summer, the Guzzettis also paid for interpretive signs along the stretch adopted by Trail Keepers – which got the attention of Slow Spokes leaders.
“When we found out how much money they spend out of pocket, I said, ‘Why don't we host a fundraiser?” said Patti Marshall, a cofounder of the bicycle club, which has grown from 10 to about 900 members during its three years in existence.
The fundraiser runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Uncle G’s Ice Cream, 7030 Washington St., Pendleton, along the southern end of the stretch that the State Canal Corp. and nonprofit advocacy group Parks & Trails New York encouraged the Trail Keepers to adopt.
It will include a basket and child bike raffle and 50/50 drawing. If downpours come as feared, organizers have picked the same time and place Aug. 8 as a rain date.
Biking enthusiasts from as far away as West Seneca and Hamburg now regularly visit the section adopted by the Trail Keepers. The Beautification and Garden Walk Committee of the Village of Williamsville also provided plants and flowers this year.
Those who want to learn more can visit the Trail Keepers Facebook page – which keeps visitors up to date with trail conditions and special events – or email Guzzetti at trailkeepers@roadrunner.com.
“Almost every single day,” Guzzetti said, “somebody is on the trail being an ambassador for their gardens or for the trail, or helping people find what they need or see what they can do to help. We were working at the pollinator hedge one day (along Feigle Road) and we had a person get out of their car and walk over to us and say, ‘I am so proud to live in this community because of what you all do.’ That was like a goosebump moment.”
