WNY doctor launches support group for post-Covid patients and others with concerns

Before the pandemic, Dr. Michael Gough typically saw patients with COPD, asthma and similar chronic lung conditions.
His Covid-19 patients have shown up much sicker, and in greater numbers, since spring of 2020.
Gough, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, met most of them in the intensive care units at Sisters of Charity Hospital – St. Joseph’s Campus in Cheektowaga, as well as Kenmore Mercy Hospital in the Town of Tonawanda, where he also has worked in the outpatient clinic for more than a decade.
Almost 3,000 people in the region have died from Covid-19. The sickest who survived – among the more than 90,000 New Yorkers hospitalized so far – continue to struggle with lingering symptoms that include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and depression. Some remain on supplemental oxygen many months after they were stricken.
“Those are all major quality of life issues for people,” Gough said.
That is why he and others at Kenmore Mercy volunteered to start an online support group open to all long-term Covid-19 patients and their loved ones, as well as those who want to learn more about limiting exposure to the disease.
“Our hope is that we can provide a forum to help people process what they've gone through with this illness,” Gough said. “This virus hits every segment of our society, regardless of political beliefs. Everybody deals with it in their own ways."
“You just want them to understand that you're listening, and hopefully that you feel their pain. That's all you can do,” says chaplain Frank Kedzielawa.
The recovery can become gradual, he said, and place a tremendous strain on patients, their families and close friends.
Free support meetings run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month, including next week. Register and get the link by calling Kenmore Mercy Patient Care Services at 447-6211.
Modeled from programs that nurture patients who spent extended time in ICUs with other illnesses, the post-Covid-19 support group aims to allow patients struggling with Covid-19 recovery to help and learn from each other. They can share strategies, learn more about the latest pandemic research and treatments and, most importantly, understand as they cope and build resilience that they need not struggle alone.
Sessions cover common recovery experiences, including concerns about sleep, memory or concentration; physical and mental health; medical care and re-infection; trauma related to illness or hospitalization; and changes in personal relationships.
“An entire medical community is working really hard to help people survive the acute phases of this illness and to minimize the long-term impacts it might have on people and their families,” Gough said. “This support group is another way we can foster that effort. We want to show our community that people recover from this. That's what's important to us, and that's our mission.”
The Delta variant in recent weeks has created a fifth regional wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Those unvaccinated continue to account for most of the worst cases, Gough said.
A recent study in Lancet reported that the risk of someone fully vaccinated getting a long-haul case of Covid-19 is nearly half that of those unvaccinated, and related symptoms tend to be less frequent and severe.
“I spend a lot of time encouraging vaccinations and vaccination boosters, and a lot of time talking about other measures that can be taken to protect people,” Gough said. “This virus can be extremely deadly. That's why it's so important that we do everything we can to protect ourselves against it.”
