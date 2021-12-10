WNY doctor launches support group for post-Covid patients and others with concerns

Before the pandemic, Dr. Michael Gough typically saw patients with COPD, asthma and similar chronic lung conditions.

His Covid-19 patients have shown up much sicker, and in greater numbers, since spring of 2020.

Gough, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist, met most of them in the intensive care units at Sisters of Charity Hospital – St. Joseph’s Campus in Cheektowaga, as well as Kenmore Mercy Hospital in the Town of Tonawanda, where he also has worked in the outpatient clinic for more than a decade.

Almost 3,000 people in the region have died from Covid-19. The sickest who survived – among the more than 90,000 New Yorkers hospitalized so far – continue to struggle with lingering symptoms that include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and depression. Some remain on supplemental oxygen many months after they were stricken.

“Those are all major quality of life issues for people,” Gough said.

That is why he and others at Kenmore Mercy volunteered to start an online support group open to all long-term Covid-19 patients and their loved ones, as well as those who want to learn more about limiting exposure to the disease.