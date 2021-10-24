WNY Covid rates hold steady; Erie County reports 3 deaths

The Western New York region's Covid-19 positivity rate held steady and on par with much of the state outside New York City, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.
The five-county area included in Western New York had a three-day average of 4.46% of tests administered coming back positive. The statewide average is 2.2%.
Erie County reported 171 new cases and three deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday. The only other county in the region to report a Covid-19 death Sunday was Cattaraugus, which reported two fatalities, according to state data.
An additional 474 people in the Western New York region completed their vaccine regimen on Sunday.
Eric DuVall
Assistant City Editor
Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.
