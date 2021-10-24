WNY Covid rates hold steady; Erie County reports 3 deaths

The Western New York region's Covid-19 positivity rate held steady and on par with much of the state outside New York City, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The five-county area included in Western New York had a three-day average of 4.46% of tests administered coming back positive. The statewide average is 2.2%.

Erie County reported 171 new cases and three deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday. The only other county in the region to report a Covid-19 death Sunday was Cattaraugus, which reported two fatalities, according to state data.

An additional 474 people in the Western New York region completed their vaccine regimen on Sunday.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.