WNY Covid cases still declining and still higher than state and New York City

Covid-19 case numbers for Western New York and New York State are still falling, but the local region's case numbers are still higher than the state's average and the average for New York City.

The latest Covid-19 numbers provided by the state show Western New York's seven-day average positive test rate is 13.76%, which is higher than any other region in the state except for the North Country region. The statewide positive test rate is 7.3%.

Broken out as the seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 residents, Western New York had 93.5 cases per 100,000 residents, which falls in the middle of the pack among regions but is still higher than the state average of 75.8.

Across every region, however, positive test rates have continued to fall as the Omicron variant surge declines.

The current statewide vaccination rate stands at 71.8%, with 80.1% of New Yorkers having at least one vaccine dose.

