WNY Covid-19 positive rate declining, remains highest in state

New Covid-19 cases in Western New York have declined in recent days, ending a steady, month-long rise here.

The five-county region registered a daily average of 468 cases for the seven-day period ending Friday, state data show. That is the lowest average figure for Western New York since March 27 and represents a noticeable decline from the recent peak average of 668 on April 14.

The rate of Covid-19 tests coming back positive for the virus also is falling. The average positive rate for the seven-day period ending Friday was 3.7%, the first time that number has fallen below 4% since March 31. The average positive rate had peaked this spring at 5.2% on April 16, though the rate is well off the wintertime high of 8.8% on Jan. 5.

However, Western New York still has by far the highest average positive rate of any region in New York, which has a statewide average positive rate of 2.3%.

And Covid-19 hospitalizations in the region remain stubbornly high, at 334, though they've dropped from a recent peak of 348 on April 16.

