WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations drop for fourth straight day
top story

Covid-19 testing

Drivers wait in a queue for Covid-19 testing at a WNY Rapid Testing drive-thru testing in the parking lot of the Marriot in Amherst, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Western New York has dropped for four straight days, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

There were 629 patients hospitalized in the five-county region, according to data released Sunday, down from 701 reported Tuesday.

The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 here had been growing since late December as part of the latest Covid-19 wave – seen nationally and internationally  caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant. There were 363 people hospitalized in the region on Dec. 26, according to state data.

There were two Covid-19-related deaths in the region Saturday.

The Covid-19 case count also continues to drop in Western New York. The number of cases per 100,000 people fell to 130.3 as of Saturday, according to state data.

That figure has been falling for about two weeks. It was 337.6 on Jan. 7.

State data for positive tests does not include at-home tests, unless people notify health officials of their results.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

