WNY Covid-19 deaths continue to decline, but 'some work to be done' preventing spread

About 85% of those 65 and older in Erie County have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 59.2% of the total population have received at least one dose, according to Erie County.

Another reason for the decline in Covid-19 cases, and in turn, deaths, is more people are participating in more activities outside in the warmer weather, Russo said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Fourth of July cookouts are safer than Thanksgiving dinner inside," he said. "That combination of warm weather and vaccinations has resulted in a relatively low number of new cases."

Cases, and deaths, went down in the region last summer, too. There were 302 deaths in May 2020, 140 deaths in June 2020 and 43 in July 2020.

This year, there were 88 deaths reported in May and 28 deaths reported in June.

With the number of cases down, there are fewer people to spread infection.

"You're less likely to get infected at this point," Russo said, but he added, "We're in good shape, but we're not done with this virus."

Western New York's seven-day average positivity rate – or the percentage of Covid-19 cases that come back positive – was 0.59% Friday, a little lower than the statewide average positivity rate of 0.73%