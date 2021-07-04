WNY communities welcome $823M in stimulus aid. Now they have to decide how to spend it

Here's a survey of what some towns, cities and counties are proposing to do:

Amherst: The town borrowed $5 million to close a pandemic-fueled hole in the 2021 budget, Kulpa said. Amherst will use some aid to make up for that shortfall. The town also will invest in maintenance deferred last year because of the Covid-19 financial losses and, next year, in the sewer system on the west side of town.

Aurora: The town expects to split $1.6 million with the Village of East Aurora. The town doesn't have a sewer system and its water system is in good shape, Bach said, but it's developing a spending plan that could include health and safety updates as simple as touchless faucets in public buildings.

Cheektowaga: Benczkowski said Cheektowaga plans to help make up pandemic-related budget shortfalls, such as the cost of paying full-time parks and recreation employees when department revenue shriveled up. She also said the town's buildings, it became clear during the pandemic, have aging HVAC systems that require upgrading. Lining the town's aging sanitary sewer system and updating the town's computerized payment and registration system also are priorities.