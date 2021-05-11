WNY colleges to receive more than $200 million in federal aid

More than $200 million is pouring into Western New York colleges and universities under the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden earlier this year.

The area’s largest institution, the University at Buffalo, will get $63.8 million, followed by SUNY Buffalo State at $30.4 million and Erie Community College at $25.5 million, according to Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who announced the figures in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

At least half the monies awarded to the colleges and universities will go to students as financial aid.

“Continuing access to education throughout the pandemic hasn’t been easy but it is so important,” said Higgins. “This funding will help keep students safe, learning and on a path to graduation.”

Other area colleges and universities will receive the following amounts under the American Rescue Plan, which set aside nearly $40 billion for higher education institutions nationwide: