 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WNY colleges to receive more than $200 million in federal aid
0 comments
top story

WNY colleges to receive more than $200 million in federal aid

Support this work for $1 a month
UB North Campus aerial

University at Buffalo's North Campus in Amherst.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

More than $200 million is pouring into Western New York colleges and universities under the American Rescue Plan approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden earlier this year.

The area’s largest institution, the University at Buffalo, will get $63.8 million, followed by SUNY Buffalo State at $30.4 million and Erie Community College at $25.5 million, according to Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, who announced the figures in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

At least half the monies awarded to the colleges and universities will go to students as financial aid.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Continuing access to education throughout the pandemic hasn’t been easy but it is so important,” said Higgins. “This funding will help keep students safe, learning and on a path to graduation.”

Other area colleges and universities will receive the following amounts under the American Rescue Plan, which set aside nearly $40 billion for higher education institutions nationwide:

  • Canisius College, $6.2 million
  • Daemen College, $4.9 million
  • D’Youville College, $5.2 million
  • Hilbert College, $2.4 million
  • Houghton College, $3.2 million
  • Medaille College, $6.5 million
  • Niagara County Community College, $12.4 million
  • Niagara University, $7.1 million
  • St. Bonaventure University, $4.2 million
  • SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, $12.2 million
  • SUNY Fredonia, $14.5 million
  • Trocaire College, $4.2 million
  • Villa Maria College, $2.3 million

BOCES programs in the region will also get $2.5 million under the rescue plan, which requires that colleges and universities dedicate at least half of the money for emergency aid for students in getting food, housing or overcoming other hardships related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan barber offers hair-raising cuts with cleavers and blowtorches

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News