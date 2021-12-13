WNY chosen as finalist in bid for federal tech hub

"I called the (Commerce) secretary already and said we had to have this Western New York hub," Schumer said. "And I'm going to call her once they file their plans and say: 'This has got to be one of the highest-dollar ones.'"

Merely being selected as a finalist, though, provides the region with $500,000 in technical assistance funds to prepare its application for that much larger award.

That application is due March 15, Schumer's office said. The final award winners of the federal grant will be announced later in the spring.

Submitted by the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council, the proposal calls for a federally-funded advanced manufacturing cluster that would:

• Train more than 1,600 Western New Yorkers for tech careers over three years, part of a larger effort to create a more diverse and skilled workforce for growing tech employers.

• Prepare the region to potentially become a national hub in industries such as vaccine production, utility infrastructure, industrial gases and precision motion control.

• Clean up and redevelop properties on Buffalo's East Side so they could be used as manufacturing sites.