WNY Book Arts Center names new executive director

Laura McGough has been named the new executive director of the Western New York Book Arts Center.

McGough, who earned a doctorate from the University at Buffalo's Department of Media Studies, brings a "deep knowledge of the Western New York community, contacts and history," board chair Peter Sowisksi said.

McGough brings a strong background in arts programming, grants administration and curatorial positions. She has worked with Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Herter Art Gallery at UMass Amherst.

McGough succeeds Nicole Cooke. Gail Nicholson will serve as interim executive director during a training period before McGough assumes her new job.

“Buffalo is my cultural home, and I am exceptionally pleased to be returning to this lively and storied arts community," McGough said in a statement.

"With its focus on book and print-based arts and the goal of providing artists and community members access to, and training in, a range of printing processes, Book Arts occupies a unique place within the cultural landscape of Western New York,” she said.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

