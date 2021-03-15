WNY Area Labor Federation set for leadership change

The Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO, will soon have a new leader.

Richard Lipsitz Jr., the federation’s president since 2011, will not run for another term later this month.

The federation is an umbrella organization for organized labor, encompassing five central labor councils with 100,000 represented members. Lipsitz most recently won reelection to a three-year term in 2018.

Lipsitz, 70, is only the third president – and the longest serving – in the history of the federation, which was formed in 2001. He is a prominent local voice on labor issues and has built a career in organized labor with the Teamsters union.

Lipsitz said he believed the time was right for a new federation president, which is essentially a volunteer position.

"These jobs were not created to have a permanent spot," Lipsitz said.

"I feel it's time for younger leadership. It's not time to change the direction or the path that we're on," he said. "There are things we can do to strengthen certain aspects of the work, and address certain weaknesses of the work, but that would have been true no matter who was president."