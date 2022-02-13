 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNY and state continue to make progress against Covid-19
  • Updated
New York State reported 3,583 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday  the lowest number since Oct. 25  and a positivity rate of 2.28%, the lowest since Oct. 31, officials said Sunday. 

The statewide seven-day average of positive test results declined from 3.57% on Thursday, to 3.37% on Friday and to 3.19% on Saturday, as officials reported that cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

Western New York's positivity rate is still roughly double the statewide rate, but also declined, falling from from 6.79% on Thursday to 6.30% on Friday and to 6.06% on Saturday. 

In terms of cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average, Western New York was fourth lowest of the state's 10 regions, with 25.75 cases on Saturday. New York City led the pack with 21.24 cases per 100,000 people, while the North Country fared worst with 52.82. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul praised New Yorkers' hard work "to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy," and said vaccines remain "the most effective weapon" for beating the pandemic.

– News Staff

