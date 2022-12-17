Without a search, New York's new ethics panel appoints interim director to permanent post

On Friday afternoon, the state’s ethics and lobbying oversight body announced it was hiring Sanford Berland to a four-year term as the state’s top watchdog overseeing New York’s public officials.

According to a spokeswoman for the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, the body’s commissioners did not interview any other candidates before hiring Berland to be the new body’s first-ever top staffer. The position was not publicly advertised and was “not required to be as per the Civil Service Law,” said a spokeswoman for the commission, Liz Benjamin.

Berland, who will earn $220,000 annually, had previously been the executive director of the state’s prior ethics oversight agency, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics. He had more recently been serving as the interim executive director of the new body, which replaced JCOPE in July and oversees New York's executive branch and the state Legislature.

In a prepared statement, the new body’s interim chairman, Frederick Davie, said Berland had “demonstrated his knowledge and dedication to our charge of providing greater transparency and accountability to help restore New Yorkers’ trust in their government.”

Despite the frequent criticism that accompanied JCOPE’s enforcement of ethics laws – and which led to its abolition by the Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul – the replacement body elevated Berland without consideration of other candidates.

The new ethics body only has seven sitting members, with four commissioners on the 11-member panel yet to be confirmed. Still, the seven current members voted unanimously at a meeting on Friday to hire Berland to the four-year term.

“The commissioners spoke extensively with individuals who currently work and have worked with Executive Director Berland and found his record to be superlative,” Benjamin said. “They voted unanimously to appoint him permanently to the position and while they considered a nationwide search, as Interim Chair Davie said in his comments today, they were cognizant that the last search for the JCOPE executive director took two years. The commissioners felt they could not delay their important work on behalf of New Yorkers for that extended period of time, and so decided to appoint Executive Director Berland, in whom they have the utmost confidence.”

During his year-plus tenure at JCOPE, Berland was often a proponent of moving discussions that were occurring in public portions of meetings into closed-door executive sessions, even when not strictly required by state law. He opposed the June release of a report detailing how JCOPE staffers who’d preceded Berland had mishandled the body’s approval of a lucrative book deal landed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Despite Berland’s opposition, the report was released before JCOPE disbanded.

In a statement Friday, Berland said he was “fully committed to moving forward in accord with the new statutory mandate that established this commission and which, I believe, will set the state on a course of more accountable and ethical government.”

Berland is a former Court of Claims and state Supreme Court justice on Long Island. He additionally had a long private legal career, including at Pfizer. He was hired to the JCOPE job in April 2021.

During JCOPE’s 11-year lifespan, the executive director post drew controversy because the first three hires were all former staffers for Cuomo, and the body was viewed as lacking independence from Cuomo’s office. Berland, JCOPE's fourth and final executive director, was the only person to hold the post who’d not worked directly under the former governor.

Berland’s wife, Susan, is the former majority leader of the Suffolk County Legislature. A Democrat, Susan Berland ran unsuccessfully for state Senate this November.