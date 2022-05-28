With USS The Sullivans stabilized, naval park reopens in time for Memorial Day

Dawn Luziani of Auburn strolled the deck of the USS Little Rock on Saturday, her way of paying tribute to those who have served.

She's made it a tradition to visit the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park when she comes to the city to participate in Buffalo Marathon weekend.

"It's just watching the veterans come and pay their respects – it's a very emotional experience," she said.

This year, Luziani's timing was especially good. The park reopened this weekend, after being closed for about a month and a half while crews worked to refloat and repair a signature attraction: the USS The Sullivans.

The public can't yet tour The Sullivans, but the World War II-era destroyer has been stabilized. The USS Little Rock and the Croaker submarine are once again open for tours.

The naval and military park opened for the season in late March, but shut down in mid-April, when the breach in The Sullivans was discovered.

At its worst, the vessel was listing 30 degrees to starboard in the Buffalo River.

The closing forced the park to cancel some overnight youth encampments on the USS Little Rock. "That's been a bit of a financial hit for us," said Paul Marzello, park president and CEO. The museum building, containing a restaurant and gift shop, remained open while the rest of the park was closed.

Now the park is open daily for the summer season, starting with Memorial Day weekend events.

The United States Submarine Veterans Buffalo Base held a ceremony on Saturday near the Croaker. Nearby, 7,300 tiny American flags fluttered in the breeze, a tribute with the Battle Within Foundation to represent the number of veterans lost each year to post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide. A full slate of Memorial Day events are scheduled Monday at the park.

Saturday's reopening brought a return of familiar sights and sounds. Families clambering up the gangways. A child ringing a bell on the USS Little Rock. A man readjusting his eyes to the sunlight after emerging from the depths of the Croaker.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

While the park was closed, docents staffed the check-in tables for people working on The Sullivans repair project, said Courtney Speckmann, director of programs and community engagement at the park.

The docents were back to their regular duties on Saturday, greeting visitors and sharing their knowledge and love of the vessels.

"I think it's a major draw to Buffalo," said docent Mike Guillow. "We have people from all over the world who come here."

Last year, visitors came from 105 different countries.

Naomi Gworek, who has volunteered at the park for 28 years, said visitors who tour the ships gain a new appreciation of what life at sea in the military was like. "One lady was in tears," Gworek said. "She said, 'I never knew what our boys went through,' because it's close quarters on these ships."

Gworek missed talking to visitors while the park was closed. "We get stories of people, some of whom have served on these ships, or their relatives," she said. "It's special to them to say, 'My uncle was here, my grandpa served on this ship.' "

Peter Gullo, another docent, said the vessels are a lasting tribute to the sacrifices service members made.

"There's a lot of history here," he said.

The docents were naturally getting questions about The Sullivans, given the widespread attention the ship's struggles attracted.

Contractors are wrapping up their work on the vessel, Marzello said, but he couldn't predict how soon it will reopen for tours.

An inclinometer reading of The Sullivans taken on Friday was a perfect zero. "She's never looked straighter," he said.

When park officials reopen The Sullivans to public access, they will do so in phases. Visitors will first be able to walk the deck, even as other work continues below to get those sections ready for tourists.

"However long it takes," Marzello said, "she will be back, and she will be back in her fully glory."

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.