With towns dug out, help is on the way to Lackawanna and South Buffalo

Wind-carved snow

Wind carves snow into a small ridge at Hoyt Lake in Buffalo, Nov. 20, 2022.

 Libby March / Buffalo News
While travel bans have been lifted for most of Erie County, getting to the hardest hit parts of Buffalo has been difficult.

Some smaller side streets are finally getting attention on Monday, days into the storm relief effort. Lackawanna has been experiencing similar problems, though the travel ban for Lackawanna was lifted and changed to a travel advisory at noon.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday he hopes to better assist the city with its relief efforts as soon as possible.

Until now, the county has been primarily lending its equipment and services to the towns.

“We hope to lift the ban in Lackawanna, and then move our equipment into Lackawanna and the city to help them,” he said.

Daniel Neaverth Jr., the county's homeland security and emergency services commissioner, also said the county was working closely Monday with the City of Buffalo Parking Enforcement crews to tow away cars in the city, especially ones preventing plows from clearing neighborhood streets.

Meanwhile, the city has lifted the travel advisory in other parts of East, West and North Buffalo. And City Hall is open.

A travel ban south of William Street from downtown to the city line appears to remain in place. The city issued an update to residents around noon saying that the travel ban exists in "southern sections" of the city, including the Kaisertown and Lovejoy neighborhoods. 

Reporter

I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com

