With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful

The winter weather that plunged much of the nation into a deep freeze this week continues to play havoc with shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Local officials said Friday that they have stopped scheduling vaccination clinics because they don't have any vaccine and don't know when they might receive more.

But Friday afternoon, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that shipments are in sight and should be caught up during next week.

"We have now been informed that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that should have been delivered already but were delayed due to weather are scheduled to arrive by Monday, and orders placed within the last 48 hours will be sent after, with expected arrival on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo's announcement said. "Delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by the middle of next week, with orders placed within the last 48 hours expected to arrive next Thursday and Friday."

The federal government had told Cuomo on Thursday that nearly all vaccine shipments scheduled for delivery between Feb. 12 and 21 were delayed.

Erie County Department of Health to make up canceled vaccine appointments Anyone who had an appointment on Jan. 23 to receive a first dose at a county point of distribution will be called and offered an appointment this week.

"Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo said Thursday night.