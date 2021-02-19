With the weather outside frightful, vaccine clinic scheduling is far from delightful

The winter weather that plunged much of the nation into a deep freeze this week continues to play havoc with shipments of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Local officials said Friday that they have stopped scheduling vaccination clinics because they don't have any vaccine and don't know when they might receive more.
But Friday afternoon, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that shipments are in sight and should be caught up during next week.
"We have now been informed that shipments of the Pfizer vaccine that should have been delivered already but were delayed due to weather are scheduled to arrive by Monday, and orders placed within the last 48 hours will be sent after, with expected arrival on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo's announcement said. "Delayed shipments of the Moderna vaccine should arrive by the middle of next week, with orders placed within the last 48 hours expected to arrive next Thursday and Friday."
The federal government had told Cuomo on Thursday that nearly all vaccine shipments scheduled for delivery between Feb. 12 and 21 were delayed.
Anyone who had an appointment on Jan. 23 to receive a first dose at a county point of distribution will be called and offered an appointment this week.
"Every dose that should have shipped on Monday was held back, and only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines left shipping facilities on Tuesday and Wednesday," Cuomo said Thursday night.
The governor said that the state will "continue to track these shipments closely over the coming days and keep New Yorkers informed about any changes in existing appointments. At this time, no appointments at state-run sites have been rescheduled due to these shipping issues."
That may not be the case for county-run vaccination sites. Cuomo's Thursday night statement said that the state Health Department was doing what it could "to reduce the number of appointments that must be rescheduled."
But for county health departments, there was no alternative but to stop taking appointments for the time being.
And if the promised deliveries don't arrive soon, even those with appointments next week for second doses may be impacted.
Cuomo's top-down approach to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine has become a sore spot for local government leaders who have seen their own vaccination rollout plans shelved.
On Friday, about 380 people who had appointments for a vaccination clinic at Genesee Community College in Batavia received phone calls and emails announcing that the event was canceled.
"Obviously, we were expecting the vaccine, but due to the weather delay, we just didn't get it in time for (Friday) morning's clinic in Genesee," said Nola Goodrich-Kresse, a public health educator for Genesee and Orleans counties.
Erie County had enough vaccine to fulfill its scheduled second-dose appointments Friday.
"Our plans for next week will depend on when we receive additional shipments," Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said.
"The state said, 'Give the first dose and we'll get the second dose to you in time,' " Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. "That hasn't happened."
Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated, but limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.
Niagara County delivered about 2,200 second-dose vaccinations in two days this week, and second-dose clinics next week are still on – for now.
"We are waiting until Monday morning to cancel if we don't get vaccine in time," Stapleton said.
First-dose appointments also have come to a halt.
"We are not scheduling first-dose appointments until we have a vaccine supply in-hand and available," Erie County's Kane said.
That includes people who lost out on shots when Erie County had to cancel some January clinics because of inadequate supplies of vaccine. Some of them haven't had the chance to roll up their sleeves yet.
"We are not rescheduling more first-dose clinics for January’s canceled appointments until we receive our next first-dose shipment," Kane said. "Our first-dose supply is depleted."
Niagara County had planned a first-dose clinic Friday, but it didn't happen. Stapleton had decided not to take appointments until a vaccine shipment arrived.
Orleans County managed to vaccinate about 350 people Thursday, but no more appointments are being taken for now.
"We don't make the (website) links live until we know we have vaccine in hand," Goodrich-Kresse said. "We have a plan that we are going to have the Wednesday clinic in Genesee, but we're not guaranteeing it."
Meanwhile, the shipping companies spoke only in general terms about their problems Friday.
"We are in regular and frequent contact and tight partnership with federal agencies, vaccine manufacturers, and others in the supply chain," UPS spokesman Matthew O'Connor said in an email. "If a critical health care package is delayed because of weather, we make arrangements with our customers on how and when to complete that delivery."
FedEx, whose website says it operates a "cold chain center" in Memphis, Tenn., for refrigerated vaccine shipments, said it is using airports in Indianapolis, Oakland, Calif., and Newark, N.J., as hubs for faster vaccine shipments.
Pfizer's main vaccine plant is in Kalamazoo, Mich. Moderna, which did not reply to a request for comment, makes its vaccine in Norwood, Mass., Portsmouth, N.H., and at a contract plant in Bloomington, Ind.
"Up until this week, we have seen very minor to no impact due to weather – and we have delivered all Covid-19 vaccine U.S. orders at 99% on-time performance," a Pfizer statement said.