With the Blue Jays in Buffalo, readers share big-league wish about next seat over

You would think that, like so many other kids who collected sports memorabilia, that our passion for collecting would have subsided as we became teenagers and beyond. Well, that did not happen with Doug and me. Our collecting interest expanded from cards into all other areas of sports collecting – bobbleheads, pins, programs, photos, etc. We both also collected non-sports cards throughout our lives as we both also loved history and popular culture.

Most guys who still collected cards once they became teenagers and adults were often viewed as "nerds" and "geeks" back in the 1960s and 1970s and were reluctant to even let it be known that they still collected. That all changed when the sports collecting hobby took off in the late '60s and early '70s. Doug and I along with our friend and fellow collector Gary Hamilton of Corfu started to do buying trips where we would all pool a certain amount of money, advertise in the local newspaper that we were buying sports memorabilia, and sit in a hotel for a weekend and have people bring in items to sell.

We did this in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Erie, Pa., and a few other locations and were amazed at the "stuff" that people brought to sell. We would then split up our "finds" among the three of us and keep whatever we needed for our collections and then trade the rest or sell it to recoup the money we had spent which we had usually borrowed from our parents.