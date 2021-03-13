With tax break request on ice, fate of $31 million Williamsville project unclear

The developer behind a complex of apartments and town houses now under construction in Williamsville isn't applying for tax breaks anytime soon – a position that leaves the future of the $31 million project up in the air.
Angelo Natale of Natale Development went to the Williamsville Village Board to get the backing of trustees for the incentives, which he said were needed because the Covid-19 pandemic blew up the financial assumptions behind the Asher Crossing project.
The Village Board, following a spirited discussion, agreed to support the incentives. But Natale said a Buffalo News report on the possible request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax savings generated a backlash that raised doubts about the chances for approval.
The request isn't dead, according to Natale: "I'm not saying that yet."
But he said he's holding off on submitting a formal application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency until he can "take a step back and meet with the right people."
And construction on the project continues with the materials that are already on site but, after this work is done, the company isn't sure when and how it will move forward, said Earl Wells III, of e3communications, retained by Natale to help win support for the incentives.
"The development has been significantly impacted by the pandemic. In that regard we believe the request for assistance is appropriate," Wells said.
The project was a point of contention as far back as summer 2015, when Natale revealed his plans to buy the 5-acre site on California Drive, south of Main Street, where the construction contractor Herbert F. Darling Inc. operated for more than 75 years.
The development moved slowly through the approval process, with neighbors raising concerns over traffic and density. It received formal village approvals in late 2017 and 2018, when demolition of the site started, but construction lagged through much of 2019 as the developer tied up final loose ends.
Natale had hoped to sell, and build, up to 15 of the 30 total town houses, spread over seven structures, by the end of 2021. The company also had expected to have the first two of the three large apartment buildings, holding 90 total units, ready for occupancy by the end of 2021, with the third coming online in spring 2022.
But Natale at the Jan. 25 Williamsville Village Board meeting said he can't finish the project unless he receives tax breaks from the Amherst IDA, citing pandemic-driven cost increases for material and labor, among other considerations.
The tax breaks, if approved, only would apply to future investment in the project. And only the apartments would be eligible for the incentives, which would take the form of sales, mortgage recording and property tax breaks.
The possible Natale tax break request is unusual because it would come after construction already is well underway on the project. Typically, such requests come before site work begins. And tax incentives for market-rate apartments are uncommon though not unprecedented.
For example, the Erie County IDA generally doesn't approve tax breaks for market-rate housing, but will provide incentives to such developments when they involve the reuse of long-vacant buildings.