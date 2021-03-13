With tax break request on ice, fate of $31 million Williamsville project unclear

The developer behind a complex of apartments and town houses now under construction in Williamsville isn't applying for tax breaks anytime soon – a position that leaves the future of the $31 million project up in the air.

Angelo Natale of Natale Development went to the Williamsville Village Board to get the backing of trustees for the incentives, which he said were needed because the Covid-19 pandemic blew up the financial assumptions behind the Asher Crossing project.

The Village Board, following a spirited discussion, agreed to support the incentives. But Natale said a Buffalo News report on the possible request for hundreds of thousands of dollars in property tax savings generated a backlash that raised doubts about the chances for approval.

The request isn't dead, according to Natale: "I'm not saying that yet."

But he said he's holding off on submitting a formal application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency until he can "take a step back and meet with the right people."

And construction on the project continues with the materials that are already on site but, after this work is done, the company isn't sure when and how it will move forward, said Earl Wells III, of e3communications, retained by Natale to help win support for the incentives.

