With social distancing and online ticketing, Erie County Fair adjusts to Covid norms

If conditions with the pandemic change, the fair will follow whatever regulations are in place, she said.

"At some point, the train is leaving the station on certain things. Putting together an event like this does not just happen overnight," Underberg said.

Because of the original capacity restrictions, tickets are only being sold online and will not be available at the gate, but they may be purchased online at www.ECFair.org in advance and throughout the 12 days of the fair, which takes place from Aug. 11 to 22. The fair is using Tickets.com as a vendor and those seeking to attend will be directed there through a link on the fair's website. During the purchasing process, users will be asked whether they wish to print out their tickets in advance or be granted digital access through a free Tickets.com user account. Tickets.com accepts payment with a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Tickets to events in the Gusto Grandstand are also only being sold online via the same method. They include admission to the fair on the day of the event.

Admission is $13.50 per person, and tickets are valid for any day of the fair. Children 12 and under are free, but they also need an online ticket. Parking is included in the cost.

"I can't wait to see people's smiles coming through the gate," Underberg said. "It's Western New York's biggest event, and it’s the fabric of our community. There’s a piece of the fair for everyone."