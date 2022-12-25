 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

With snow-clogged streets, even the National Guard got stuck; 200 more heading to Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Blizzard

A worker removes snow off streets in Buffalo's Elmwood Village on Sunday after blizzard conditions finally stopped.

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

Gov. Kathy Hochul called up dozens of members of the New York National Guard on Friday night to help people trapped in vehicles on the first day of the blizzard that shut down the region and stranded hundreds of people.

"The cavalry has arrived," Hochul said Sunday in a press briefing, noting an additional 200 National Guard members, some from Rochester and Syracuse, would be arriving Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

But even the National Guard isn't impervious to getting bogged-down on snow-clogged streets.

"We had a team coming down from Niagara Falls, and they got stuck," Hochul said. "We had to dig them out and get them out."

The soldiers were headed to the Buffalo Armory, where snow-clearing equipment is kept. But Hochul said getting them there continues to be a challenge.

The National Guard has also begun helping get doctors and nurses trapped in their homes get to hospitals.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Germany energy crisis: Prices soar in cold winter months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News