With snow-clogged streets, even the National Guard got stuck; 200 more heading to Buffalo

Gov. Kathy Hochul called up dozens of members of the New York National Guard on Friday night to help people trapped in vehicles on the first day of the blizzard that shut down the region and stranded hundreds of people.

"The cavalry has arrived," Hochul said Sunday in a press briefing, noting an additional 200 National Guard members, some from Rochester and Syracuse, would be arriving Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But even the National Guard isn't impervious to getting bogged-down on snow-clogged streets.

"We had a team coming down from Niagara Falls, and they got stuck," Hochul said. "We had to dig them out and get them out."

The soldiers were headed to the Buffalo Armory, where snow-clearing equipment is kept. But Hochul said getting them there continues to be a challenge.

The National Guard has also begun helping get doctors and nurses trapped in their homes get to hospitals.