With Sept. 1 looming, deadline for stadium deal extended 45 days

A Bills stadium lease deal is not getting done by Sept. 1.

That was the original deadline for all finalized Bills-related stadium documents to be approved by the state, the Erie County Legislature and Buffalo Bills ownership.

But given that negotiations over the community benefits agreement are still in early stages and the fact that the state took until this week to share other important draft documents for other parties to review, all sides have now agreed to invoke the 45-day deadline extension provision.

A joint statement issued by all three parties in response to an inquiry from The Buffalo News confirmed this Friday.

"We have agreed to extend the exclusivity period 45 days beginning September 1st as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding," the statement read. "This deal will be executed in a timely manner and we look forward to breaking ground on the new stadium next year."

The one-time, 45-day "exclusivity" extension prohibits the Bills from negotiating for a new stadium with any other parties other than the county and the state. The 45 days would expire on Oct. 16.

The joint statement said that all sides are "making positive progress" in negotiating the final documents.

But meaningful discussions among all three stakeholders appear to be delayed and slow to move forward.

For instance, even though a memo outlining the broad terms of the stadium agreement was completed in March, the state did not provide the Bills all the draft documents needed to finalize the deal, including a copy of the actual lease agreement, until Thursday.

It also wasn't until late July that County Executive Mark Poloncarz and three county legislators began meeting to discuss terms that the county wanted included as part of a community benefits agreement, which would require the Bills to make community investments and contributions in exchange for the $850 million in public investment in a new $1.4 billion stadium facility.

All parties now have all draft documents before them, so negotiations are expected to begin to pick up speed.

Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of the Bills and Pegula Sports and Entertainment, also said progress was being made.

"We continue to work collectively to finalize this agreement," he said. "It’s a very complicated agreement, but I feel we’re all committed to getting it done."

Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin said Wednesday it was difficult to get a sense of how things are looking because the county hasn't received any documents related to the community benefits agreement from the Bills.

Team representatives are expected to respond shortly with a counterproposal.

Of the other remaining agreements that must be completed, sign-offs are required for a construction coordinating agreement and project labor agreement. The county also has to approve land transfers to the state and approve an agreement extending the current stadium lease until the new stadium is built.

Doubts about the ability for the stadium deal to be done by the Sept. 1 deadline had been growing for weeks, especially after Baskin began voicing public frustration over the fact that the county's community benefits agreement negotiating team hadn't met at all between March and July.

Meanwhile, Poloncarz's comments about the pace of negotiations in recent weeks also suggested Sept. 1 was not a realistic deadline.

"Everybody is hoping to get it all wrapped up by then," he said earlier this month of the Sept. 1 deadline. "Whether we do or not, you know how it goes. Sometimes there are deadlines, and they don’t happen, but all of a sudden you close it and you’re done."

He pointed out that groundbreaking isn’t planned until the spring.

"I think everybody is always expecting that the deals are much easier to wrap up than they are," he said. "As I’ve said before, you don’t announce you got everything and the documents are completed until you’ve dotted every ‘I’ and crossed every ‘T,’ and that means agreeing to every term."